Clarksville Police Respond to Wreck with Injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard, Roadway Blocked

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) in front of Walmart, 1670 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:39pm and involved two vehicles. The southbound lanes are currently shut down. One person has been flown to Nashville by Life Flight helicopter, and their status is unknown at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared. At this time, no other information is available for release.