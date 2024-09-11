Fort Defiance to Host Annual Sevier Days Event, Celebrating Clarksville’s Colonial History

Clarksville, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is thrilled to announce the return of Sevier Days, a living history event set for Saturday, September 14th, from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

This educational event brings history to life, featuring Native American and frontier re-enactors who will demonstrate various historical activities, including flint knapping, blacksmithing, frontier camp life, and flintlock musket firing. Period music will be provided by The Traveling Caudells, adding an authentic soundtrack to the day’s events.

Sevier Days offers the community a unique chance to step back in time and experience the daily lives of early settlers in the Clarksville region. Attendees can witness historical skills and trades up close, gaining insight into the challenges and achievements of the region’s early inhabitants.

“Sevier Days is a special opportunity to immerse yourself in the history that shaped Clarksville,” said William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance. “It’s a fun and educational event for history lovers of all ages.”

The event is free and open to the public.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com