Austin Peay State University Athletics Appoints Nic Hotop as New Creative, Video Production Director

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President of Athletics Gerald Harrison named Nic Hotop the department’s Director of Creative and Video Production on Friday.

Hotop comes to Clarksville after serving as a content creator at Lindenwood where he created video productions of game recaps, hype videos, interviews, and other creative stories surrounding Lions’ programs.

In addition to utilizing his videography skills, Hotop created motion graphics and assisted in media days for Lindenwood.

During and prior to his time in Saint Charles, Missouri, Hotop also served as a freelance videographer and photographer. He also was an assistant travel baseball coach for Fellowship of Christian Athletes Bay Area in San Jose, California.

Hotop graduated from Lindenwood, where he was a pitcher on the Lions’ baseball team 2020-22, with a bachelor’s degree in cinema arts with a minor in digital marking in May 2024.