Beyond Bob

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – Joe McLain isn’t your typical painter. He didn’t start young, train with a master or attend fine art classes. For Joe, it started with an obsession with Bob Ross, the beloved PBS painter who whipped up painting masterpieces within minutes. Joe started watching Bob in 1995 on PBS, then watched faithfully on YouTube in 2018 where he could view all the episodes on his own schedule.

Why Bob Ross? For McLain, it was how Ross “Could take a blank canvas, throw paint on it and in 30 minutes it looked pretty good”. McLain has an artistic background as he drew caricatures when he was younger, and took drafting classes for perspective. He even sent a drawing at age 14 to the then-existing Art Institute of America, where he enrolled in a course. His final project was a Mexican scene where he earned a B grade, and as a result, McLain put away the easel.

In 2018 when he decided to get back into art, McLain bought the Bob Ross master paint sets, made paintings based on all the Bob Ross sessions and then after learning all that he could, considered leaving painting again. He then discovered former California but now local Palmyra artist Kevin Hill by reading his article on the Bob Ross-dedicated website www.twoinchbrush.com.

Hill’s article “Never Fear Wet on Wet” (for non-painters the term refers to painting an entire scene without letting the paint dry) helps master the skill of controlling the amount of paint. McLain has taken many workshops from Hill and works through his DVD series. Joe mentions Hill as his “art mentor” as they both paint with the same process and in the same style.

Joe’s work features landscapes based on historical or nature scenes which are his inspiration, or sometimes, abandoned places which feature an apocalyptic look based on video game designs. Local spots where he has painted include Collinsville, Fort Donelson, and an 1850’s farmhouse, all part of a plein air art group from the DAC (Downtown Artists Cooperative ). Plein air art painting, which translates from the French to “open air” or painting outdoors, is challenging for him as the light reacts differently with his oil paints. This makes his work seem darker, and there is always interaction with people who are observing him as he works.

McLain has been a member of DAC not only for the plein art sessions but as a way to showcase and sell his work, which he considers a compliment, and as one fellow painter has told him, “you can’t keep them all.” Joe works out of a basement that serves as his studio and office space. His home is as you would expect, an array of his artwork, but surprising are his murals in bedrooms and hallways.

When asked about his artistic goals, he mentions that he is comfortable with his current work, but “a true artist’s eye views all mistakes”, and he’d like to raise his level by differing the use of light as well as refining his brush strokes. McLain also would be open in the future to teaching oil classes for those interested in painting, but would need to develop assistants and carve out some time to do so.

He believes that oil is excellent to work with as it is “forgiving”. He states that there is always opportunity and time to start painting, as his own father started the craft when he was in his 40’s, the same age as Joe. He now has his father’s art supplies and some of his artwork.

Joe is modest about his artistry, although he received the People’s Choice Award at the DAC juried show last year, and an award in the Oil/Acrylic category at the Janice Mason Art Museum 2022 juried art show in Cadiz. He still fits his painting in with full-time work with the Department of Agriculture, and finds painting time before and after his work schedule, and on days he telecommuters.

But, what he is not shy in saying to anyone thinking his approach is the best way to become a painter is, “Absolutely not!”, and he says it emphatically. He instead encourages others to find someone’s artwork, someone who knows the process, then take a workshop and/or class from him or her. It also helps to have such a big fan and supporter like his wife Caryn.

Despite McLain’s humble foray, there is no question that he has an eye for oil painting, and has found his way in the art world. As Bob Ross says, “there are no mistakes, just happy accidents”.