Austin Peay State University Volleyball Battles but Falls 3-0 to Western Kentucky in Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic

Bowling Green, KY – Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball dropped a 3-0 decision to host Western Kentucky in their final match of the Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic on Saturday.

Western Kentucky took an early lead in the first set, up by five at 10-5 from a Governor service error. Austin Peay (1-10) cut their deficit to one at 17-16 from kills by Abby Thigpen and Gabriella MacKenzie from Maggie Duyos’ assists. The Hilltoppers Ended the set on an 8-2 run to take the 25-18 set win.

The Governors and the Hilltoppers started the second set with back-and-forth action; however, kills by Sarah Carnathan and Payton Deidesheimer gave the APSU Govs their first lead of the match at 12-10. APSU led by as many as four points at 17-13, but a Hilltopper kill and Governor service error tied the set at 17 and forced an Austin Peay State University timeout.

The two teams went point-for-point as a kill by Emma Loiars, followed by a Hilltopper kill, tied the set at 24. Western Kentucky ended the set with a kill by Kaylee Cox, taking the 26-24 victory.

Using their momentum from the first two sets, the Hilltoppers took the third set, 25-13.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team begins Atlantic Sun Conference play at Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine, September 26th-27th, respectively.