Clarksville Police Ask for Assistance in Identifying Two Women in Connection with iPhone Theft

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the theft of several cell phones that occurred on September 20, 2024, at around 11:40am. The victim had just purchased several iPhones from Verizon, 3047 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

While loading his vehicle, he inadvertently left the Verizon bag on the ground and drove away. A short time later, two females were observed in the immediate area and were subsequently seen on video surveillance cameras walking towards Governor’s Square Mall carrying a Verizon bag.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these two women.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Neal at 931.648.0656, ext. 5538.