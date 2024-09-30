Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap to Unmask the Science Behind Mythical Creatures on October 1st

Clarksville, TN – Join the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) for the next Science on Tap at Strawberry Alley Ale Works, which begins at on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024 at 5:30pm.

Dr. Amy Thompson, a professor in the APSU Department of Biology, will present “Monsters Unmasked: The Science Behind Legendary Creatures.” The discussion will take creatures of lore and explore the scientific explanations behind their mythical origins. Attendees will gain insight into the intersection of folklore, biology, and human psychology in creating and perpetuating these fascinating myths.

About Science on Tap

Science on Tap features faculty from the APSU College of STEM presenting fascinating topics to the community. Attendees have the opportunity to learn from experts in their fields, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and enjoy delicious local brews and food at Strawberry Alley Ale Works. It’s a free event for all ages, offering an engaging platform for researchers, faculty, and science enthusiasts to share their passion and knowledge with the public.

Science on Tap takes place on the first Tuesday of each month during the academic year. Held upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in downtown Clarksville, the event begins at 5:30pm, with doors opening at 5:00pm.

Strawberry Alley Ale Works is located at 103 Strawberry Alley in Clarksville Tennessee.



For questions, please contact Austin Peay State University College of STEM Director of Communication Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.