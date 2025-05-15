Governor Bill Lee Signs Farmland Preservation Act to Safeguard Tennessee Agriculture

Nashville, TN – On Monday, May 12th, 2025, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the Farmland Preservation Act, a landmark legislation ensuring farms can be preserved for future generations.

Upon passage into law with the Governor’s signature, the Farmland Preservation Act establishes a permanent conservation easement and creates a grant fund to support farmers who voluntarily choose to protect their farmland. The legislation passed with broad bipartisan support.

“Agriculture is the top driver of Tennessee’s economy, and our farmers play an important role in our state’s success,” said Governor Lee. “As Tennessee experiences unprecedented economic growth and job creation, the Farmland Preservation Act ensures that family farms can preserved well into the future. I thank the General Assembly for their partnership in supporting rural communities so that all Tennesseans can thrive.”

“We are proud to partner with Governor Lee and the legislature to create this program,” said Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. “Tennessee is losing productive farm and forest land at an alarming rate. Once that land is converted to other uses, it doesn’t change back. This voluntary program provides options to preserve that land for generations to come, ensuring that agriculture and forestry remain important aspects of Tennessee’s economy, landscape, and identity.”

“Tennessee’s farmland is disappearing at an alarming rate, and once it’s gone, we don’t get it back,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R – Franklin). “This is about preserving more than just open space; it’s about protecting a way of life that has defined our state for generations. I’m proud to stand with farmers across Tennessee and thankful to Governor Lee and my colleagues in the General Assembly for helping us make this important investment in Tennessee’s agricultural future.”

“Over 20 years ago, I saw the importance of protecting part of my farm with the first voluntary conservation easement in Hamilton County,” said Greg Vital (R – Harrison). “Since that time, as both a board member and chairman of the Land Trust for Tennessee, we have protected over 4,400 acres across Hamilton County and almost 140,000 acres of farmland and forests across Tennessee. With the rapid loss of agricultural and forest lands at the rate of 240 acres a day in Tennessee, I was honored to carry the Farmland Preservation Fund through the House of Representatives on behalf of Governor Lee. This fund will help facilitate additional voluntary conservation easements across the state and slow the decline of farmland and give the Tennessee Department of Agriculture another tool in protecting family farms and providing food security for future generations.“

“We could not be more grateful to Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly for passing the Farmland Preservation Act and showing their commitment to preserving agriculture and forestland across the state,” said Tennessee Farm Bureau President Eric Mayberry. “It’s an extremely heavy lift to combat the rate at which farmland across Tennessee is being lost, but we are confident this program will help ensure Tennessee’s number one and most important industry is protected for generations to come.”

The bill was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R – Franklin) and House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R – Portland).