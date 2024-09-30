Vote for Clarksville Living Magazine at Best of Clarksville this Thursday at Governor’s Square Mall

Clarksville, TN – We are thrilled to announce that Clarksville Living Magazine has been nominated in the Best Publication/Magazine category once again, and we humbly ask for your vote at this year’s Best of Clarksville, presented by our local Kiwanis Club.

Having won this award in previous years, we are proud to defend our title and continue to serve our community through high-quality event coverage and storytelling.

The Kiwanis Club is deeply rooted in community service, dedicating its efforts to improving the lives of children and families. As a global service organization, Kiwanis empowers volunteers to support a variety of initiatives that focus on youth development, education, and health. Locally, the Kiwanis Club is instrumental in organizing fundraisers, scholarships, and service projects that benefit schools, parks, and other community organizations.

Some of the notable contributions made by the local Kiwanis Club include sponsoring literacy programs in elementary schools. Thanks to Kiwanis, every 3rd grade student at CMCSS receives free books. The organization also sponsors the children’s museum located in the lower level of the Customs House Museum. All the money Kiwanis raises with its programs – including Best of Clarksville, stays in the community.

Kiwanis Club often collaborates with other local businesses and non-profits to amplify their impact, making a real difference in the lives of residents.

Clarksville Kiwanis Club posted on this year’s event – “It’s time to shine a spotlight on all that our city has to offer with the annual ‘Best of Clarksville’. This prestigious award recognizes top businesses & individuals who are making a difference in our community and allows us to celebrate their hard work and dedication.”

For our magazine, being nominated and supported by so many of our readers tells us that our efforts to bring you great local stories and event coverage are being noticed, and appreciated. And to be involved with an organization as impactful as the Kiwanis Club is a true honor.

Their dedication to community service aligns with our own mission to inform, inspire, and connect our readers. Winning the Best of Clarksville award again would not only reaffirm our commitment to excellence but also strengthen our bond with the community that we proudly represent. We thank the Kiwanis Club for their ongoing contributions and are excited to continue making a positive impact together.

Please come out to Governor’s Square Mall Thursday, October 3rd, 2024 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm to support Clarksville Kiwanis Club, Clarksville Living Magazine, and many other great local businesses and organizations. You can vote for all your favorites, and we hope that you will consider casting a vote for Clarksville Living Magazine.

Thanks from Tony, Linda, Mark, and all of us at Clarksville Living Magazine.