Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to take place April 3rd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – This April 3rd, 2025, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.
The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.
Participating Venues and Artists:
Higher Level on Franklin
137 Franklin Street
Artist: Marissa Pennington
Pups Plants and Goods
117A Strawberry Alley
Artist: Amaya Long
Wedding Bells
123 Franklin Street
Artist: Space Brotha Earl
Downtown Artists Co-op
96 Franklin Street
Exhibit: Art in Tandem Opening Reception
April 3rd, 2025, 5:00pm – 8:00pm
Join us for an evening of inspiring art, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and fine wine, all set to the backdrop of live music. Art in Tandem celebrates the power of collaboration, bringing together artists from diverse backgrounds, styles, and disciplines to create something truly unique
www.dac.gallery
Modern Movement Real Estate
132 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Talia Arte
Artlink
98 Franklin Street
Artist: Julie Bisgaard
Lorenzo Swinton Gallery
106 North Second Street
Exhibit: Alyssa Beach “The Woman in the Garden”
Tattoo Technique
129 Franklin Street
Artist: McKenna Jewell
Mug Shots Coffee
111 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Kaitlyn Ward
Trazo Meadery
116 Franklin Street
Artist: Joel and Chasity Parker
First Presbyterian Church
213 Main Street
Exhibit: Heather Sugg
Edward’s Steakhouse
107 Franklin Street
Artist: D.C. Thomas
“The Gallery” at River City Clay
115 Franklin Street
Event: Retrospective exhibition in honor of Eloise Suzette Brown Freeman
Customs House Museum
200 South Second Street
Musician- Andrew Ross
Beachaven Downtown
101 Franklin Street
Artist: Jamaine Pitts
Roxy Regional Theatre
100 Franklin Street
Artist: Miranda Herrick and Barbara Herrick
Hudabam
110 Franklin Street
Artist: Rachel Landrum
Clarksville Collection
131 Franklin Street
Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings
Pinky’s Up
120 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Morgan Miliken
The New Gallery
Exhibit: 57th Annual Juried Student Exhibition
Events:
April 3rd, 5:00pm-7:30pm: (exhibition preview) Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk TNG
April 30th, 5:30pm-7:30pm: Reception/Awards Night, The New Gallery
This competitive juried show honors the APSU Department of Art + Design’s outstanding student artists for their hard work and creativity. The show is professionally juried from outside Austin Peay State University, emulating the practice of real-world art shows.
The exhibition showcases the array of artwork produced by students during the past academic year and allows students to participate in a professional exhibition where a qualified juror selects artwork and artistic merit awards.
Madison Street United Methodist Church
319 Madison Street
Event: Godspell – A Pulpit Musical Drama
Godspell: A Pulpit Musical Drama” at Madison Street United Methodist Church, performed live in the Sanctuary. The hour-long show will commence at 7:30 p.m., with refreshments available on the front patio at our Madison Street entrance starting at 7:00 p.m. This performance is part of the “Madison Street Live” music series and is free for everyone.
Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.
ArtWalk Clarksville is uniting Art with Local Venues. Downtown ArtWalk is in Historic Downtown Clarksville TN. Our mission is to connect artists with local downtown businesses.