APSU Men’s Tennis Shut Out by Bellarmine in 4-0 Loss

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team took a 4-0 loss at Bellarmine on Wednesday at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (5-11, 1-5 ASUN) did not take the early lead with losses on courts two and three. Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet fell 6-1 to Matthew Nice and Vineet Ramesh on court two, and Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro fell 6-4 to Jack Batchelor and Brent Reynolds on court three.

In singles matches, the APSU Govs fell in straight sets on courts one through three. Matches on courts three through six were abandoned.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads to St. Louis, Missouri, for an April 8th match against St. Louis.

Results

Doubles

Singles