Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Secures Third Consecutive ASUN Win

Louisville, KY – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up its third consecutive Atlantic Sun Conference win with a 4-3 victory over Bellarmine on Wednesday at the Eddie Webber Tennis Complex.

Yu-Hua Cheng clinched the match for Austin Peay (7-11, 3-3 ASUN) with her 4-2, 6-1, 6-0 win over Liann Grosso on court six.

Bellarmine (3-18, 1-7 ASUN) took the early lead with doubles wins on courts one and two. Ekaterina Tikhonko and Yeva Kramarova took a 6-4 win over Denise Torrealba and Cheng on court one, as Vendula Kryslova and Reese Parker defeated Sophia Baranov and Luca Bohlen 6-3 on court two.

The APSU Govs took four singles wins, beginning with Baranov’s 6-4, 6-0 victory over Tikhonko on the first court. Torrealba took a 6-3, 6-1 win on court two against Marika Caruk, and Bohlen defeated Parker 6-4, 6-0 on court four.

Rounding out the APSU Govs lineup was Cheng with her victory on court six.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team faces Central Arkansas in a Sunday 11:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

