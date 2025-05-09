Crafty Chicken Spring Festival Set to Bring Fun, Flavor, and Festivities to Cumberland Furnace

Cumberland Furnace, TN – This Saturday, May 10th, 2025, the quiet charm of Cumberland Furnace will be transformed into a bustling hub of creativity, music, and mouthwatering Southern food as the 6th Annual Crafty Chicken Spring Festival returns in full force.

Taking place from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the B.H. Stark Memorial Community Center, this free, family-friendly event promises a full day of excitement and community spirit.

Hosted in partnership with Free Spirit Jewelry & Crafts, the festival is a celebration of all things handmade, heartfelt, and homegrown. Attendees can stroll through a vibrant market of local vendors offering everything from unique jewelry and hand-painted décor to self-care products like soothing bath bombs and fragrant sugar scrubs.

The Free Spirit Jewelry & Crafts booth will be a must-visit stop for those looking to add a splash of magic to their lives, showcasing whimsical fairy headpieces, one-of-a-kind accessories, and lovingly crafted birdhouses and plant boxes for home and garden charm.

In addition to artisan goods, the Crafty Chicken Festival will dish out mouthwatering BBQ pork and chicken, along with a variety of other food options to satisfy every appetite. Live music will set the tone for the day as families explore the grounds, enjoy giveaways, and take part in a variety of kid-friendly activities like face painting. For those wanting to cool off, the nearby creek offers a refreshing way to beat the springtime heat.

“Events like the Crafty Chicken Festival are about more than just shopping—they’re about celebrating the talents in our own backyard,” said one of the organizers. “It’s a day for family, for fun, and for supporting our local makers.”

With beautiful weather in the forecast, the Crafty Chicken Spring Festival is shaping up to be one of the region’s most joyful spring events. Whether you’re on the hunt for a unique gift, looking to spend quality time with family, or simply eager to soak in some local culture, Cumberland Furnace is the place to be this Saturday.

Mark your calendars, bring your appetite, and don’t forget your free spirit!