Austin Peay State University Softball Falls to Stetson, Closes Book on Record-Setting 2025 Softball Season

Oxford, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team had its season come to an end following an 16-8 loss to Stetson in the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, Friday, at Choccolocco Park.

Austin Peay (39-16) had three home runs – including a career-best two from Kayleigh Roper – against Stetson (33-27), its 22nd multi-home run performance of the season as it further extended its program record to 71 on the season.

Roper led the Govs with a pair of hits and three RBI, while Samantha Miener tossed a team-best 3.0 innings.

Scoring Breakdown

Bottom First | Stetson loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning and scored its first run of a sacrifice fly to center field before driving in another on a ball that fell in shallow left field. A bases-loaded walk then brought in the Hatters’ third and final run off a bases-loaded walk.

Top Second | For the second-straight day, Katie Raper put a ball over the left field wall, this one on a solo-shot to cut the Governors’ deficit to 3-1.

Bottom Second | The Hatters’ scored eight runs off seven hits in the bottom of the second to extend its lead to 11-1 through two innings.

Top Third | Skylar Sheridan led off a six-run third with a five-pitch walk, before advancing to third on a ground out and wild pitch, respectively. She was then driven in off Kayleigh Roper’s first home run of the ASUN Championship. After Roberts reached on a single down the third base line, a Brie Howard stand-up triple and RBI single from Sam Leski made it 11-5 in favor of the Hatters. Katie Raper then drew a walk in five pitches as Kiley Hinton cleared the bases with a two-RBI triple that just fell over the glove of Stetson’s right fielder.

Bottom Third | Stetson answered the Governors’ six runs with five of its own, beginning with a pair of runs off a fielder’s choice before hitting a three-run homer to extend the lead to 16-7.

Top Fourth | Kayleigh Roper had her second-straight home run on a solo shot that bounced over the left field wall for the final score of the evening.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University’s 39 wins in 2025 are tied for the most in program history, while its 14 conference wins are its most since 2022 and the most since the Governors joined the ASUN.

The Governors set program records in numerous statistical categories, including runs (342), hits (459), doubles (77), home runs (71), slugging percentage (.530), and on-base percentage (.386).

Pitcher Samantha Miener ended her collegiate career with the seventh-most wins (33).

Ashley Martin’s 19-career wins rank 15th all-time, while her 10-career saves are the second-most in program history. Her eight saves this season alone are a single-season program record.

Kylie Campbell concluded her four-year career as a Governor tied for second in triples, third in hits and on-base percentage, fourth all-time in appearances, fourth in batting average, and eighth in RBI.

Austin Peay State University’s eight seniors – Ashley Martin, Skylar Sheridan, Samantha Miener, Kylie Campbell, Sam Leski, Kayleigh Roper, Macee Roberts, and Raylon Roach – combined for 901 games played and 638 starts across their careers as Governors.

