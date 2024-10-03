Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Ready for Home Showdown at Brian Coons Fall Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis program hosts the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, October 4th-5th, 2024, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Brian Coons Fall Tournament is named after former Governors’ tennis player, Brian Coons, who passed away in June of 2023. Coons was a long-time supporter of Austin Peay Athletics and tennis teams.

Austin Peay finished last year’s event with 16 wins, 10 singles, and six doubles victories.

The Governors host Cumberland, Oakland City, and Tennessee Tech in the two day event.

Austin Peay begins the tournament with a Friday 9:30am match against Oakland City and Cumberland faces Tennessee Tech. Immediately following the morning matches, APSU faces Cumberland and TTU faces Oakland City.

Saturday’s matches also begin at 9:30am, with Austin Peay facing Tennessee Tech, and Oakland playing Cumberland.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Following the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to West Lafayette, Indiana for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regional Tournament, October 10th-14th.