Tennessee National Guard Deploys to Aid Flood Recovery in West Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Soldiers from Trenton’s 230th Engineer Battalion are supporting state, county, and local emergency responders as they assist Tennesseans and respond to flooding and damage caused by severe storms and tornadoes that recently tore through West and Middle Tennessee.

At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), more than 40 Guardsmen are currently in Paris, Trenton, and Union City supporting local communities. Equipped with Light Medium Tactical Vehicles, which have high ground clearance able to traverse flooded areas, and various equipment like bull dozers, bobcats, water buffalos, and dump trucks, they are helping those in need.

“We are always ready to support our state during an emergency,” said Maj. Christian Yoder, Executive Officer for the 230th Engineer Battalion. “We have an amazing team of combat engineers, as well as truck drivers, ready to assist.”

Yesterday, the 230th used LMTVs to deliver 240 cases of essential supplies to the Obion County Community Center to support recovery efforts. They also delivered sandbag filling machines to Bogota and the city of Obion. Today, 12 Soldiers went to Finley, to help fill over 1,000 sandbags that can be used to build barriers and walls to protect areas during flooding and divert water.

“We have numerous assets, and trained personnel, that we can provide to emergency responders,” said Yoder.

The engineers from the 230th are comprised of Soldiers from Union City’s 913th Engineer Company, Paris’ 212th Engineer Company, McKenzie’s 190th Engineer Company, and Huntingdon’s 890th Engineer Company.

“We are a force multiplier, and everyone is proud to be here,” said Yoder. “We will stay for as long as we are needed.”