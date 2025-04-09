Tennessee State Parks Unveil Lineup of Family-Friendly Easter Events

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Parks will host a variety of special spring and Easter events throughout the state and invite all Tennesseans to visit.

Spring events include:

Warriors’ Path State Park will hold its 46th annual Spring Nature Festival April 11th-13th, including “mini-seminars” and guided hikes on a range of topics led by naturalists.

Fort Loudoun State Historic Park will host its Spring Garrison April 11th-12th, with reenactors of the French and Indian War bringing the fort to life.

Standing Stone State Park will hold its annual Spring Nature Rally April 11th-1th with topics covering everything from wildflowers to fish to birds of prey.

The parks get ready for Easter with egg hunts at various locations including:

April 11th at Tims Ford State Park in Winchester

April 12th at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park in Millington

April 18th at T.O. Fuller State Park in Memphis (nighttime)

April 19th at T.O. Fuller State Park in Memphis (daytime)

April 19th at Fall Creek Falls State Park in Spencer

April 19th at Long Hunter State Park in Hermitage

For Easter meals April 20th:

Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville will host an Easter lunch buffet, matched with views of Byrd Lake.

Fall Creek Falls State Park in Spencer plans an Easter buffet at the Conference Center in the lodge.

David Crockett State Park in Lawrence offers a family meal to match its hiking and biking trails.

Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill will host a family meal that can go with the usual hiking, biking, and visiting the Duck River.

Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns will offer a family meal in addition to an exhibition of birds of prey.

Paris Landing State Park in Paris will have a special Easter meal and brunch while still offering its regular menu.

Pickwick Landing State Park in Counce will offer a meal with a variety of the park’s recreation options available.

A list of Spring and Easter events at parks are available online.

For those who want to give to others this Easter, the state parks have plenty of items available for purchase online.

The parks also suggest a subscription to the Tennessee Conservationist.