Nashville Sounds Silence Memphis Redbirds Again with Back-to-Back Shutouts

Nashville, TN – Nashville Sounds pitchers continued their dominant display of late, earning their second consecutive shutout win as they took down the Redbirds 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Logan Henderson started it with five hitless innings, and the bullpen took care of the rest. Nashville pitchers have now gone 24.1 IP since allowing their last run, while the bullpen made it 38.0 IP over the last seven-plus games.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. picked up right where he left off on Tuesday. With a pair of Sounds ahead of him reaching in the first, Martinez Jr. delivered a RBI single to give Logan Henderson an early lead to work with.

The right-hander added his third strikeout of the game to make it six-up-six-down through his first two frames. Nashville put up a crooked number in the bottom of the third, plating two runs on three hits including the second RBI of the game for Martinez Jr. who made it back-to-back multi-hit and RBI games to begin the series.

Henderson issued two walks in the third and responded by striking out the side in order in the fourth on 11 pitches. His night came to an end after the fifth when he worked another 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts, his seventh and eighth of the night.

He turned the ball over to fellow right-hander Deivi Garica. He faced the minimum through his first two innings as he followed a leadoff walk in the seventh with his first strikeout. Anthony Seigler hosed Jose Barrero trying to steal second as Garcia induced a fly out to end the inning. Cesar Prieto broke up the combined no-hit bid with a leadoff triple to start the eighth inning. Garcia proceeded to retire each of the next three to leave Prieto stranded on third and the Redbirds off the scoreboard.

Brewers’ no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho pitched the ninth for Nashville. Following a leadoff walk, he pitched a ground ball to erase the lead runner on the fielder’s choice. The second out of the inning came via his first strikeout and ended the night by getting Michael Helman to pop out in foul territory.

Winners of three straight, the Nashville Sounds will look to make it four in a row as the series continues on Thursday night. RHP Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the ball against RHP Michael McGreevy (1-1, 4.00 ERA) and the Redbirds. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm.