Montgomery County Animal Care and Control Hosts 9th Annual Pet Adoption Event on October 19th

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, October 19th, 2024, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control will host its 9th annual Adoption Event, a fun-filled day dedicated to finding forever homes for pets in need. The event will take place from 10:00am to 3:00pm and promises to be an exciting gathering for animal lovers and families alike.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities, including face painting, delicious treats from local food trucks, and candy giveaways. In addition to the fun, the event provides a unique opportunity to welcome a new furry friend into your home by adopting one of the many cats and dogs awaiting a loving family.

A special microchipping service will also be available from 2:00pm to 3:00pm for just $10.00. To qualify for the service, pet owners must bring an up-to-date rabies shot record. Microchipping is a critical tool to ensure lost pets can be quickly reunited with their families.

The adoption event is a celebration of community and compassion, and attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes to add to the festive atmosphere. Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is dedicated to finding permanent, loving homes for its “furbabies” and invites everyone to come and make a difference in the lives of these animals.

Don’t miss out on this heartwarming event! Whether you’re looking to adopt or just enjoy a day of fun, be sure to join the festivities on October 19th.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control