APSU Women’s Basketball gets 83-38 Exhibition Victory over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

Clarksville, TN – Briana Rivera led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team with 21 points in the Governors 83-38 exhibition win against Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Wednesday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Rivera’s seven three-pointers are the second most in a single game in program history.

Abby Cater got things started for the Governors less than a minute into the first quarter. The two teams saw a scoring drought from 9:22-7:19 which was ended with a Pomeroys’ layup off a Govs’ turnover.

A layup from La’Nya Foster gave the APSU Govs an 11-4 lead with less than four minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Pomeroys got as close as four points at 13-9 with a free-throw from Matea Bartel with 42 seconds remaining, but a layup by Anovia Sheals would end the first quarter with the Govs leading by six at 15-9.

The Pomeroys quickly cut their deficit to four at 15-11 with a layup by Diamond Bryant 27 seconds into the second quarter. Sheals increased the APSU Govs lead to 17-11 with a jumper with 8:08 remaining in the half before both teams saw a scoring drought from 7:33-6:00 which was ended with a layup by Samara Douglas, making the score 19-16. Back-to-back baskets from Sa’Mya Wyatt off of Pomeroy turnovers followed by a three from the corner by Rivera gave the Governors the 34-20 lead as a layup by Abby Cater ended the first half with APSU leading by 16 at 36-20.

Rivera hit another three-pointer less than a minute into the third quarter to extend the Govs’ lead to 39-20. A minute-long scoring drought by the two teams was ended by a layup by Sheals, making the score 43-22. A layup from Destiny Thomas cut SMWC’s deficit to 19, however this was as close as they would get to the Governors for the rest of the game. Another layup from Sheals ended the third quarter with the Govs up by 25 at 54-29.

Rivera made four three-pointers in the fourth quarter with her seventh of the game coming with 3:07 remaining in the game, making the score 77-35. The APSU Govs ended the game on a 6-0 run, including a layup by Jenny Ntambwe and jumpers from Jeanine Brandsma, to take the 83-38 exhibition win.

The Difference

The fourth quarter. Four of Rivera’s seven three-pointers were in the fourth quarter as the Govs outscored the Pomeroys 29-9 in the final ten minutes.

Inside The Box Score

Briana Rivera led with 21 points (7-9 3FG).

Jenny Ntambwe and Anovia Sheals had six rebounds each.

Nariyah Simmons had four steals.

The APSU Govs had 29 points off of SMWC’s 18 turnovers.

Austin Peay State University outrebounded the Pomeroys 38-22.

The Governors outscored the Pomeroys 45-23 in bench points and 52-18 in the paint.

The Governors scored 29 points in the fourth quarter with a 70.6 shooting percentage.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team officially starts their season with a November 4th, 5:00pm game against Bethel at F&M Bank Arena.