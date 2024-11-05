APSU Hosts Free Govs Creative Arts Festival with Live Performances and Hands-On Activities

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently hosted the Gov’s Creative Arts Festival at Downtown Commons, a free event with live performances from the university’s faculty, students and alumni, as well as lots of family-friendly activities for all ages.

The event lasted from 11:00am – 3:00pm and featured a variety of dance, theater and musical performances. There was a painting class, an instrument petting zoo, and a make-your-own-print experience. Also, the Department of History and Philosophy brought to life the famous words of philosophers past.

Dr. Buzz Hoon, dean of the APSU College of Arts and Letters said, “We are thrilled to bring the Govs Creative Arts Festival to downtown Clarksville, providing the community with a unique opportunity to celebrate the arts and showcase the incredible talent within our university.”

