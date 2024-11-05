Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans road closure on Dunbar Cave Road for water main maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main maintenance work on Dunbar Cave Road on Tuesday, November 5th, at 10:00pm.

Due to the water main maintenance work on Dunbar Cave Road, a water outage and low water pressure will affect the following streets and subdivisions.

Dunbar Cave Road (Rossview Road to Basham Lane)

Moss Road

Ross Farms Subdivision

Dunbar Subdivision

The Oaks Subdivision

A water outage and low water pressure may be possible for the vicinity during the work.

Dunbar Cave Road will be closed at the intersection of Basham Lane and Rossview Road. Dunbar Cave Road will only be accessible to local traffic and emergency vehicles. All other traffic will be detoured to Basham Lane and Rossview Road to avoid the work zone.

The water main maintenance work is anticipated to be finished, and the road reopened by approximately 5:00am on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com