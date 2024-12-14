APSU Celebrates 23 Governors at Winter 2024 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Twenty-three Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and staff members participated in the Winter 2024 Commencement Ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.

The following were master’s degree candidates for the December 2024 Commencement:

Cera Prather, Soccer

The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for the December 2024 Commencement:

Ellie Wiggins, Baseball

John Bay, Baseball

Shawn Scott, Baseball

Brody Szako, Baseball

Adam Walker, Baseball

Jacob Weaver, Baseball

Riley Marshall, Beach Volleyball

Darius Dawson, Men’s Basketball

Katie Bahn, Soccer

Ashley Martin, Softball

Sam Miener, Softball

Savannah Fruth, Women’s Cross Country

Za’Heir Barnes-Vaughn, Football

Austin Smith, Football

Tae Gayden, Football

Chandler Kirton, Football

Davinci Floyd, Football

Carson Conner, Football

Bo Spearman, Football

Christopher Scott Jr., Football

Mason Garcia, Football

Dominik Stadlman, Football

These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent:

24 Dean’s List selections

12 Athletic Director’s Honors Roll recipients

2024 UAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Six ASUN Baseball champions

Two OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

Two College Sports Communicators All-District Team

Two ASUN Football champions

Three United Athletic Conference champions

One OVC All-Freshman Team selections

One OVC Academic Medal of Honor recipients

One Academic All-ASUN selection

One ABCA All-Southeast Region selection

One First Team All-ASUN selection

One First Team All-UAC selection

One Second Team All-ASUN selection

One State Perform Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award Finalist

The third-most saves by a goalkeeper

Single-season punting average record holder

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!