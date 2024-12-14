APSU Celebrates 23 Governors at Winter 2024 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Twenty-three Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and staff members participated in the Winter 2024 Commencement Ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.
The following were master’s degree candidates for the December 2024 Commencement:
- Cera Prather, Soccer
The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for the December 2024 Commencement:
- Ellie Wiggins, Baseball
- John Bay, Baseball
- Shawn Scott, Baseball
- Brody Szako, Baseball
- Adam Walker, Baseball
- Jacob Weaver, Baseball
- Riley Marshall, Beach Volleyball
- Darius Dawson, Men’s Basketball
- Katie Bahn, Soccer
- Ashley Martin, Softball
- Sam Miener, Softball
- Savannah Fruth, Women’s Cross Country
- Za’Heir Barnes-Vaughn, Football
- Austin Smith, Football
- Tae Gayden, Football
- Chandler Kirton, Football
- Davinci Floyd, Football
- Carson Conner, Football
- Bo Spearman, Football
- Christopher Scott Jr., Football
- Mason Garcia, Football
- Dominik Stadlman, Football
These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent:
- 24 Dean’s List selections
- 12 Athletic Director’s Honors Roll recipients
- 2024 UAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year
- Six ASUN Baseball champions
- Two OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll
- Two College Sports Communicators All-District Team
- Two ASUN Football champions
- Three United Athletic Conference champions
- One OVC All-Freshman Team selections
- One OVC Academic Medal of Honor recipients
- One Academic All-ASUN selection
- One ABCA All-Southeast Region selection
- One First Team All-ASUN selection
- One First Team All-UAC selection
- One Second Team All-ASUN selection
- One State Perform Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award Finalist
- The third-most saves by a goalkeeper
- Single-season punting average record holder
And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!