APSU Football Shines with Six Players Named to All-UAC Teams

Clarksville, TN – Six Austin Peay State University (APSU) football players were named to the 2024 All-United Athletic Conference teams, the league announced Friday.

Austin Peay State University’s six first-time all-conference selections were highlighted by defensive back Jaden Lyles, who earned First Team All-UAC honors. In addition, linebacker Dion Hunter and defensive back Jesse Johnson III earned second-team recognition.

On offense, wide receiver Jaden Barnes was named a Second Team All-UAC selection while kicker Carson Smith and return specialist Romon Copeland Jr. received second-team honors on special teams.

First Team All-United Athletic Conference

Junior defensive back Jaden Lyles did it all for the Governors, recording 96 tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception, a quarterback hurry, and five pass breakups. Lyles ranked 38th in the FCS and fifth in the UAC in total tackles during the regular season; he also ranked 49th in the FCS and fifth in the UAC with 8.0 tackles per game during the regular season. Lyles led the Govs and ranked sixth in the UAC with 51 solo tackles.

Lyles recorded a career-best 13 tackles against both Southern Illinois and Tarleton State, those marks were the best single-game totals by a Governor last season. Lyles had at least five tackles in every game and recorded double-digit tackles three times.

Lyles also ranked 16th in the UAC with six total passes defended. His five pass breakups ranked 19th in the conference and second among Governors this season.

Second Team All-United Athletic Conference

Sophomore wide receiver Jaden Barnes recorded 58 receptions for 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns, posting just the fifth 1,000-yard receiving season in program history. Barnes finished the year with the third-most receiving yards in a season in Austin Peay State University history and had the sixth-most receiving touchdowns in a single season. He also averaged 90.25 receiving yards per game, which is the seventh-best season in APSU history.

Barnes ranked eighth in the FCS and second in the UAC in receiving yards during the regular season, while ranking 18th nationally and third in the conference in receiving yards. In addition, Barnes averaged 18.67 yards per reception, which ranked 13th in the FCS and third in the UAC.

Barnes recorded 100-plus receiving yards in four games, including a career-best 241 receiving yards at North Alabama. Barnes’ 241 yards against North Alabama was the second-best single-game total in APSU history, trailing only Harold “Red” Roberts program record of 252 yards against Murray State in 1969 and ranked as the third-best game in the FCS last season.



Barnes also totaled 12 receptions against UNA, which is the second-best game in APSU history and ranked 15th in the FCS last season. Finally, Barnes hauled in three touchdown catches against North Alabama, which is tied for the fifth-best game in APSU history and ranked second in the FCS last season.

Graduate wide receiver and return specialist Romon Copeland Jr. ranked 10th in the FCS and led the UAC with 672 combined kick return yards last season. Copeland Jr. ranked 16th in the FCS and led the UAC with 546 kick return yards, while ranking 30th nationally and third in the conference with a 22.8-yard kickoff return average.

Copeland Jr. also ranked 22nd nationally and third in the UAC with 126 punt return yards, while his 10.5-yard punt return average would have ranked 16th in the FCS and second in the UAC if he had enough attempts to qualify. Copeland Jr. was able to return just one punt in the final five weeks of the season after recording 11 punt returns during the first seven games.

Against Alabama A&M, Copeland Jr. recorded 152 combined kick return yards, which was the 25th-best single-game total in the FCS last season. Copeland Jr. recorded 96 punt return yards against AAMU, which was the second-best single-game total in APSU history and ranked 11th in the FCS last season. He also returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown, which is the third-longest in Austin Peay history and was the fourth-longest in the FCS last season.

Austin Peay State University’s leading tackler, graduate linebacker Dion Hunter recorded 97 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and three quarterback hurries. Hunter ranked 35th in the FCS and fourth in the UAC in total tackles during the regular season, while ranking 46th nationally and fourth in the conference with 8.1 tackles per game.

Hunter was 21st in the UAC and second on APSU in sacks while ranking fourth on the team in tackles for loss. In addition, Hunter led the Governors in tackles in 6-of-12 games last season.

Hunter totaled at least six tackles in every game and had double-digit tackles twice, including a career-best 12 tackles against Southern Utah. He also added a career-high 2.0 tackles for loss at Utah Tech.

Redshirt senior defensive back Jesse Johnson III led the Governors with five turnovers gained during the 2024 season. Johnson III totaled 46 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, a quarterback hurry, and two pass breakups. Johnson III ranked eighth in the FCS and was tied for the UAC lead in interceptions during the regular season, while ranking sixth in the conference with six total passes defended. He also ranked 13th in the FCS and led the UAC with 99 interception return yards.

Johnson III had a 21-yard scoop-and-score touchdown and recorded his first interception as a Governor against North Alabama. He also posted an interception against Tarleton State and closed the season with picks in back-to-back games against Eastern Kentucky and Chattanooga.

Johnson III ranked fifth on Austin Peay in total tackles and had at least two tackles in every game from the cornerback position. He also tallied a career-best one tackle for loss in the season finale against Chattanooga.

Redshirt junior kicker Carson Smith went 13-of-20 on field goals and 32-of-33 on PATs during his first season at Austin Peay State University. Smith led the Governors and ranked 11th in the UAC with 71 points and 5.9 points per game during the regular season.

With 13 made field goals, Smith tied the third-best single-season mark in program history, while his 20 field goal attempts are also the third-most in APSU history. Smith also tallied the eighth-most PATs made and the ninth-most PATs attempted during a season in APSU history.

Smith connected on a career-long 53-yard field goal against Tarleton State, which was the 15th longest in the FCS, third longest in the UAC, and third longest in program history. Smith also added a 51-yard field goal against Utah Tech, that kick ranked 34th in the FCS, seventh in the UAC, and sixth-longest in APSU history. Smith was a perfect 10-for-10 on field goals of less than 40 yards while going 2-of-4 on kicks from 50-plus yards out.

In addition, Smith kicked off 56 times for a 63.6-yard average with 36 touchbacks during the 2024 season.