Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for December 22nd–26th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming week in Clarksville-Montgomery County brings a mix of sunny days and increasing chances of showers as we approach Christmas.

Temperatures will gradually warm up, starting with cool highs in the low 40s on Sunday and climbing into the 60s by Thursday, offering a mild close to the holiday week.

Expect a sunny day with a high near 43 on Sunday. Winds will remain calm, transitioning to a light east-southeast breeze around 5 mph.

Skies will stay mostly clear Sunday night, with temperatures dropping to a low of around 29. Winds will shift to the south at 5 mph after midnight, maintaining a calm atmosphere.

Sunshine dominates again as temperatures climb to a high near 52 on Monday. South winds at 5 to 10 mph will bring occasional gusts of up to 20 mph, making it feel slightly breezy.

Clouds will begin to gather on Monday night, with a 20% chance of showers after midnight. The low will be around 38, and winds will calm after initially blowing from the south at 5 mph.

A mostly cloudy day with a high near 54 on Tuesday. There’s a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon as calm winds transition to a light south-southeast breeze around 5 mph.

Shower chances increase to 30% on Tuesday night, primarily after midnight. Skies remain mostly cloudy, with a low near 40 and a southeast wind around 5 mph.

Christmas Day: Celebrate the holiday with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to a high near 57 with light south-southeast winds.

Shower chances persist at 40% Wednesday night under mostly cloudy skies. Expect a mild low around 47, accompanied by a southeast breeze around 5 mph.

Thursday there is a 30% chance of showers returning by afternoon, under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach near 60, making it one of the warmer days of the week.

Showers become likely Thursday night as the week concludes, with a 60% chance of precipitation and cloudy skies. The low will be around 50, creating a damp but mild evening.

The week starts cool and sunny, gradually transitioning to a cloudier and wetter pattern by midweek. Warmer temperatures and increasing chances of rain make for a varied weather outlook heading into the weekend. Plan accordingly, and enjoy the holiday season!