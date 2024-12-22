Austin Peay State University Athletics Celebrates Academic Success With 3.375 Department GPA

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes posted the second-highest grade-point average in department history and set a fall semester record with a 3.375 GPA during the Fall 2024 semester.

“I want to congratulate our Governors student-athletes, I could not be more proud of our student-athletes and all of their hard work,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “I want to thank our student-athlete success team for all their hard work; this record-breaking semester would not be possible without Kristal McGreggor, Bobby Fieman, Kendell Johnson, and Trey Price. All facets of our athletics department are aligned in their commitment to the ‘Total Gov Concept’ and that shows today!”

It is the 15th consecutive semester the APSU athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better and the 18th time in department history. All 15 APSU varsity programs recorded at least a 3.0 GPA or better for the first time since the Fall 2022 semester. In addition, the Governors’ cheer and dance teams posted a 3.0 GPA or better.

Austin Peay State University also had 10 teams finish with a 3.5-or-better team GPA, with five teams posting program record GPAs. The Governors women’s golf team led all programs with a 3.936 GPA – the second-highest team GPA in department history, trailing only the men’s tennis team’s 3.956 GPA during the Spring 2020 semester.

More than 76 percent of the department’s student-athletes received academic recognition. Ninety of its 373 student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA during the fall and were a part of the 165 student-athletes eligible for Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List recognition, which the university will announce at a later date.

Another 119 Governors were named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, which is awarded to graduate students with a 3.0 GPA and undergraduate student-athletes who finish a semester with a 3.0 GPA but do not qualify for the APSU Dean’s List.

A complete listing of the Fall 2024 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the Austin Peay Dean’s List are also noted.

Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. Student-athletes must be enrolled full-time and achieve a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester to earn recognition.

Academic Highlights From The Spring Semester

PERFECT, PERFECT, PERFECT. A department-record 90 Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the eighth time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA. That total surpassed the mark set in the Spring 2024 semester.

A department-record 90 Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the eighth time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA. That total surpassed the mark set in the Spring 2024 semester. ALL HAIL. Eight Austin Peay State University teams – men’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s golf, soccer, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, women’s cross country, and beach volleyball – saw their entire rosters post a 3.0 GPA or better and earn academic recognition. The women’s golf and women’s tennis teams were the only programs to have 100 percent of their student-athletes qualify for the APSU Dean’s List.

Eight Austin Peay State University teams – men’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s golf, soccer, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, women’s cross country, and beach volleyball – saw their entire rosters post a 3.0 GPA or better and earn academic recognition. The women’s golf and women’s tennis teams were the only programs to have 100 percent of their student-athletes qualify for the APSU Dean’s List. SMASH! BANG! Five Austin Peay State University teams – men’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s golf, soccer, and women’s track & field – set team semester GPA records.

Five Austin Peay State University teams – men’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s golf, soccer, and women’s track & field – set team semester GPA records. ON A ROLL. Thirteen varsity teams’ current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): baseball (17), beach volleyball (16), women’s basketball (2), men’s cross country (2), women’s cross country (13), men’s golf (17), women’s golf (23), soccer (23), softball (19), men’s tennis (23), women’s tennis (23), women’s track & field (13), volleyball (23).

Fall 2024 Austin Peay State University Athletics Academic Honor Roll

All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the semester. Any student-athletes listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA).

Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.

BASEBALL (3.293 GPA)

Cody Airington

Kaleb Applebey

Nathan Barksdale (DL)

John Bay

Gavin Braunecker

Trevor Conley

Brady Cooper (DL)

Keaton Cottam

Chance Cox

Gabe Eddington

Gus Freeman

Lyndon Glidewell

Campbell Holt

Austen Jaslove

Dylan Kazee (DL)

Brody Lanham

Aaron Lewis

Andres Matias (DL)

DJ Merriweather

Derrick Mitchell

Deaton Oak (DL)

Mason Pangborn

Davin Pollard (DL)

Kyler Proctor

Cannon Rice

Shawn Scott

Kyler Proctor (DL)

Landon Slemp (DL)

Tre’ Speer (DL)

Adam Walker (DL)

Solomon Washington

Jacob Weaver (DL)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.800 GPA)

Jordyn Beneteau

Anna Kate Clark (DL)

Alyson Cooper (DL)

Emily Freel (DL)

Bailey Lasater (DL)

Jordan Morris

MEN’S BASKETBALL (3.561 GPA)

Anton Brookshire (DL)

Me’Kell Burries

Tekao Carpenter

JaVar Daniel

Darius Dawson (DL)

Hansel Enmanuel (DL)

Akili Evans

Terrell Gaines (DL)

Bowen Hammer

Isaac Haney

Quan Lax (DL)

Daniel Loos

Tate McCubbin (DL)

LJ Thomas (DL)

Sai Witt

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (3.431 GPA)

Rose Azmoudeh (DL)

Jeanine Brandsma (DL)

Nisea Burrell (DL)

Abby Cater (DL)

La’Nya Foster

Anala Nelson (DL)

JaNiah Newell

Anovia Sheals

Nariyah Simmons (DL)

Sa’Mya Wyatt (DL)

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.650 GPA)

Lucas Bales (DL)

Jackson Fowler

Will Keefer (DL)

Richard Lebron

Christian Pastrana (DL)

Jacob Schweigardt (DL)

Jake Strader

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.793 GPA)

Ashley Doyle (DL)

Shaye Foster (DL)

Sydney Freeman (DL)

Mary Kate French (DL)

Savannah Fruth (DL)

Hallie Mattingly (AD)

Jaedyn Stalnecker (DL)

Taylah Upshaw (DL)

FOOTBALL (3.006 GPA)

Chase Allen

Jack Baker

Kendyle Ball (DL)

Charlie Balthrop (DL)

Damyiez Bethea

Tetoe Boyd Jr.

DJ Carter

Jabari Cathey

Mekaih Collins

Carson Conner (DL)

Matthew Corley (DL)

Dorian Davis

Ward Dorris

Malaki Dowell

Mike Evans (DL)

Davinci Floyd

Davin Garinger (DL)

Tae Gayden

Ethan Goodin (DL)

Caleb Graham (DL)

Jackson Griner (DL)

Trevor Hardy

Donovan Haslam

Garrett Hawkins (DL)

Jackson Head (DL)

Tyrone Hodge Jr.

Tommy Holden (DL)

Davion Hood

Dion Hunter

Jake Johnson

Maston Joyner (DL)

Luke Kelton (DL)

Chandler Kirton (DL)

Jade Kneeland

Christian Lewis

Nate Lewis

Khatib Lyles

Josh Mailander (DL)

Collins Malone

Jaden McKinney

Marcus McGhee Jr.

Hayden McLaurin (DL)

Quincy Milhomme

Tyson Moody (DL)

Jay Morrow

James Olsen (DL)

Antori Hamilton (DL)

Jakari Patterson

Alec Pell

Kinstin Reaves

Corey Richardson (DL)

Corey Rocchietti

Courtland Simmons (DL)

Jermiah Skipworth Jr. (DL)

Austin Skoglund (DL)

Jase Skoglund (DL)

Austin Smith (DL)

Carson Smith

Bo Spearman

Dominik Stadlman

Chandler Thomason (DL)

Michael Treadwell

Kaleb Tuliau

Ke’Vion Wellington (DL)

Brodie Williams (DL)

La’Vell Wright

MEN’S GOLF (3.378 GPA)

Reece Britt

Caleb Brummitt (DL)

Grady Cox (DL)

Parker Elkins (DL)

Payne Elkins

Patton Samuels (DL)

Seth Smith

Logan Spurrier

WOMEN’S GOLF (3.936 GPA)

Jillian Breedlove (DL)

Kaley Campbell (DL)

Maggie Glass (DL)

Abby Hirtzel (DL)

Abby Jimenez (DL)

Erica Scutt (DL)

Autumn Spencer (DL)

SOCCER (3.745 GPA)

Ari Allen (DL)

Lindsey Arnold (DL)

Katie Bahn (DL)

Alec Baumgardt (DL)

Lauryn Berry (DL)

Vivian Burke (DL)

Paige Chrustowski (DL)

Brynn Connell (DL)

Sophie Davidson (DL)

Ellie Dreas (DL)

Kaylee Hansen (DL)

Clara Heistermann (DL)

Ashtyn Ivey (DL)

Mackenzie James (DL)

Zoey Kalilimoku

Haley Lindquist

Aniyah Mack (DL)

Lindsey McMahon (DL)

Paige Myers

Alana Owens (DL)

Olivia Prock (DL)

Kiley Reese (DL)

Kasidy Schenk

Kylie Wells

Carolyne Young (DL)

Hannah Zahn (DL)

SOFTBALL (3.580 GPA)

Kylie Campbell

Jade Castillo (DL)

Maggie Daughrity (DL)

Ashley Diaz

Ashlyn Dulaney

Kiley Hinton

Brie Howard (DL)

Macy Krohman (DL)

Sam Leski (DL)

Kam Moore (DL)

Emberly Nichols (DL)

Katie Raper (DL)

Raylon Roach

Macee Roberts (DL)

Kayleigh Roper

Sammie Shelander (DL)

Skylar Sheridan (DL)

Emma Thompson (DL)

MEN’S TENNIS (3.900 GPA)

Glen Arnet (DL)

Giovanni Becchis (DL)

Tom Bolton (DL)

Sota Minami (DL)

Riichi Nagatake (DL)

Aeneas Schaub (DL)

Hogan Stoker (DL)

Javier Tortajada (DL)

Bodi van Galen (DL)

Lucas Ranciaro

WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.934 GPA)

Sophia Baranov (DL)

Luca Bohlen (DL)

Alice Bolton (DL)

Pauline Bruns (DL)

Yu-Hua Cheng (DL)

Asia Fontana (DL)

Ayden Kujawa (DL)

Elena Thiel (DL)

Denise Torrealba (DL)

TRACK & FIELD (3.507 GPA)

Alexis Arnett (DL)

Busiwa Asinga

Isis Banks

Sarinity Bracey

Trinity Bracey

Marcia Dejesus

Ashley Doyle (DL)

Myra Eriksson

Shaye Foster (DL)

Sydney Freeman (DL)

Mary Kate French (DL)

Savannah Fruth (DL)

Gabrielle Hoskins (DL)

Madelyn Kocik

Hallie Mattingly

Gabrielle Miller (DL)

Ja’Kyah Montgomery

Chloe Peterson (DL)

Seven Pettus (DL)

Neveah Schmeling (DL)

Taylin Segree (DL)

Amani Sharif (DL)

Jaedyn Stalnecker (DL)

Emma Tucker

Taylah Upshaw (DL)

VOLLEYBALL (3.370 GPA)

Tayler Baron (DL)

Sarah Carnathan (DL)

Kalliann Cook

Payton Deidesheimer (DL)

Maggie Duyos (DL)

Luci Lippelgoos (DL)

Emma Loiars

Gabriella MacKenzie

Anna Rita (DL)

Aubrey Stitcher

Chloe Sutake

Abby Thigpen

CHEER (3.197 GPA)

Emilia Barroso

Gracie Brock

Delaney Brown

Kyleigh Canham (DL)

Coree Collier

Parris Eddison (DL)

Sydney French (DL)

Anna Germano (DL)

Ellie Gladwell (DL)

Maren Grooters (DL)

Anneliese Joyner (DL)

Cooper Lake

Gabby Lorenzo

Gabriella Mignano (DL)

Elleigh-Kate Phillips (DL)

Alyssia Ray (DL)

Gillian Reed

Isabella Schmidt (DL)

Savanna Smith (DL)

Skyler Spears-Morrison (DL)

Emma Stewart

Bailey Vining (DL)

Caitlin Vining (DL)

DaRiyah Whitfield

DANCE (3.297 GPA)

Jenna Bricks (DL)

Faith Collins

Madeline Cummins (DL)

Sydney Fleming

Grace Henderson (DL)

Abbrianna Manners (DL)

Madelyn Steele (DL)

Maggie Tate (DL)

Chesny Wood

Katie Young (DL)