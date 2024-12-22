Austin Peay State University Athletics Celebrates Academic Success With 3.375 Department GPA

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes posted the second-highest grade-point average in department history and set a fall semester record with a 3.375 GPA during the Fall 2024 semester.
“I want to congratulate our Governors student-athletes, I could not be more proud of our student-athletes and all of their hard work,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “I want to thank our student-athlete success team for all their hard work; this record-breaking semester would not be possible without Kristal McGreggor, Bobby Fieman, Kendell Johnson, and Trey Price. All facets of our athletics department are aligned in their commitment to the ‘Total Gov Concept’ and that shows today!”
It is the 15th consecutive semester the APSU athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better and the 18th time in department history. All 15 APSU varsity programs recorded at least a 3.0 GPA or better for the first time since the Fall 2022 semester. In addition, the Governors’ cheer and dance teams posted a 3.0 GPA or better.
Austin Peay State University also had 10 teams finish with a 3.5-or-better team GPA, with five teams posting program record GPAs. The Governors women’s golf team led all programs with a 3.936 GPA – the second-highest team GPA in department history, trailing only the men’s tennis team’s 3.956 GPA during the Spring 2020 semester.
More than 76 percent of the department’s student-athletes received academic recognition. Ninety of its 373 student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA during the fall and were a part of the 165 student-athletes eligible for Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List recognition, which the university will announce at a later date.
Another 119 Governors were named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, which is awarded to graduate students with a 3.0 GPA and undergraduate student-athletes who finish a semester with a 3.0 GPA but do not qualify for the APSU Dean’s List.
A complete listing of the Fall 2024 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the Austin Peay Dean’s List are also noted.
Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. Student-athletes must be enrolled full-time and achieve a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester to earn recognition.
Academic Highlights From The Spring Semester
- PERFECT, PERFECT, PERFECT. A department-record 90 Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the eighth time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA. That total surpassed the mark set in the Spring 2024 semester.
- ALL HAIL. Eight Austin Peay State University teams – men’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s golf, soccer, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, women’s cross country, and beach volleyball – saw their entire rosters post a 3.0 GPA or better and earn academic recognition. The women’s golf and women’s tennis teams were the only programs to have 100 percent of their student-athletes qualify for the APSU Dean’s List.
- SMASH! BANG! Five Austin Peay State University teams – men’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s golf, soccer, and women’s track & field – set team semester GPA records.
- ON A ROLL. Thirteen varsity teams’ current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): baseball (17), beach volleyball (16), women’s basketball (2), men’s cross country (2), women’s cross country (13), men’s golf (17), women’s golf (23), soccer (23), softball (19), men’s tennis (23), women’s tennis (23), women’s track & field (13), volleyball (23).
Fall 2024 Austin Peay State University Athletics Academic Honor Roll
All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the semester. Any student-athletes listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA).
Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.
BASEBALL (3.293 GPA)
Cody Airington
Kaleb Applebey
Nathan Barksdale (DL)
John Bay
Gavin Braunecker
Trevor Conley
Brady Cooper (DL)
Keaton Cottam
Chance Cox
Gabe Eddington
Gus Freeman
Lyndon Glidewell
Campbell Holt
Austen Jaslove
Dylan Kazee (DL)
Brody Lanham
Aaron Lewis
Andres Matias (DL)
DJ Merriweather
Derrick Mitchell
Deaton Oak (DL)
Mason Pangborn
Davin Pollard (DL)
Kyler Proctor
Cannon Rice
Shawn Scott
Kyler Proctor (DL)
Landon Slemp (DL)
Tre’ Speer (DL)
Adam Walker (DL)
Solomon Washington
Jacob Weaver (DL)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.800 GPA)
Jordyn Beneteau
Anna Kate Clark (DL)
Alyson Cooper (DL)
Emily Freel (DL)
Bailey Lasater (DL)
Jordan Morris
MEN’S BASKETBALL (3.561 GPA)
Anton Brookshire (DL)
Me’Kell Burries
Tekao Carpenter
JaVar Daniel
Darius Dawson (DL)
Hansel Enmanuel (DL)
Akili Evans
Terrell Gaines (DL)
Bowen Hammer
Isaac Haney
Quan Lax (DL)
Daniel Loos
Tate McCubbin (DL)
LJ Thomas (DL)
Sai Witt
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (3.431 GPA)
Rose Azmoudeh (DL)
Jeanine Brandsma (DL)
Nisea Burrell (DL)
Abby Cater (DL)
La’Nya Foster
Anala Nelson (DL)
JaNiah Newell
Anovia Sheals
Nariyah Simmons (DL)
Sa’Mya Wyatt (DL)
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.650 GPA)
Lucas Bales (DL)
Jackson Fowler
Will Keefer (DL)
Richard Lebron
Christian Pastrana (DL)
Jacob Schweigardt (DL)
Jake Strader
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.793 GPA)
Ashley Doyle (DL)
Shaye Foster (DL)
Sydney Freeman (DL)
Mary Kate French (DL)
Savannah Fruth (DL)
Hallie Mattingly (AD)
Jaedyn Stalnecker (DL)
Taylah Upshaw (DL)
FOOTBALL (3.006 GPA)
Chase Allen
Jack Baker
Kendyle Ball (DL)
Charlie Balthrop (DL)
Damyiez Bethea
Tetoe Boyd Jr.
DJ Carter
Jabari Cathey
Mekaih Collins
Carson Conner (DL)
Matthew Corley (DL)
Dorian Davis
Ward Dorris
Malaki Dowell
Mike Evans (DL)
Davinci Floyd
Davin Garinger (DL)
Tae Gayden
Ethan Goodin (DL)
Caleb Graham (DL)
Jackson Griner (DL)
Trevor Hardy
Donovan Haslam
Garrett Hawkins (DL)
Jackson Head (DL)
Tyrone Hodge Jr.
Tommy Holden (DL)
Davion Hood
Dion Hunter
Jake Johnson
Maston Joyner (DL)
Luke Kelton (DL)
Chandler Kirton (DL)
Jade Kneeland
Christian Lewis
Nate Lewis
Khatib Lyles
Josh Mailander (DL)
Collins Malone
Jaden McKinney
Marcus McGhee Jr.
Hayden McLaurin (DL)
Quincy Milhomme
Tyson Moody (DL)
Jay Morrow
James Olsen (DL)
Antori Hamilton (DL)
Jakari Patterson
Alec Pell
Kinstin Reaves
Corey Richardson (DL)
Corey Rocchietti
Courtland Simmons (DL)
Jermiah Skipworth Jr. (DL)
Austin Skoglund (DL)
Jase Skoglund (DL)
Austin Smith (DL)
Carson Smith
Bo Spearman
Dominik Stadlman
Chandler Thomason (DL)
Michael Treadwell
Kaleb Tuliau
Ke’Vion Wellington (DL)
Brodie Williams (DL)
La’Vell Wright
MEN’S GOLF (3.378 GPA)
Reece Britt
Caleb Brummitt (DL)
Grady Cox (DL)
Parker Elkins (DL)
Payne Elkins
Patton Samuels (DL)
Seth Smith
Logan Spurrier
WOMEN’S GOLF (3.936 GPA)
Jillian Breedlove (DL)
Kaley Campbell (DL)
Maggie Glass (DL)
Abby Hirtzel (DL)
Abby Jimenez (DL)
Erica Scutt (DL)
Autumn Spencer (DL)
SOCCER (3.745 GPA)
Ari Allen (DL)
Lindsey Arnold (DL)
Katie Bahn (DL)
Alec Baumgardt (DL)
Lauryn Berry (DL)
Vivian Burke (DL)
Paige Chrustowski (DL)
Brynn Connell (DL)
Sophie Davidson (DL)
Ellie Dreas (DL)
Kaylee Hansen (DL)
Clara Heistermann (DL)
Ashtyn Ivey (DL)
Mackenzie James (DL)
Zoey Kalilimoku
Haley Lindquist
Aniyah Mack (DL)
Lindsey McMahon (DL)
Paige Myers
Alana Owens (DL)
Olivia Prock (DL)
Kiley Reese (DL)
Kasidy Schenk
Kylie Wells
Carolyne Young (DL)
Hannah Zahn (DL)
SOFTBALL (3.580 GPA)
Kylie Campbell
Jade Castillo (DL)
Maggie Daughrity (DL)
Ashley Diaz
Ashlyn Dulaney
Kiley Hinton
Brie Howard (DL)
Macy Krohman (DL)
Sam Leski (DL)
Kam Moore (DL)
Emberly Nichols (DL)
Katie Raper (DL)
Raylon Roach
Macee Roberts (DL)
Kayleigh Roper
Sammie Shelander (DL)
Skylar Sheridan (DL)
Emma Thompson (DL)
MEN’S TENNIS (3.900 GPA)
Glen Arnet (DL)
Giovanni Becchis (DL)
Tom Bolton (DL)
Sota Minami (DL)
Riichi Nagatake (DL)
Aeneas Schaub (DL)
Hogan Stoker (DL)
Javier Tortajada (DL)
Bodi van Galen (DL)
Lucas Ranciaro
WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.934 GPA)
Sophia Baranov (DL)
Luca Bohlen (DL)
Alice Bolton (DL)
Pauline Bruns (DL)
Yu-Hua Cheng (DL)
Asia Fontana (DL)
Ayden Kujawa (DL)
Elena Thiel (DL)
Denise Torrealba (DL)
TRACK & FIELD (3.507 GPA)
Alexis Arnett (DL)
Busiwa Asinga
Isis Banks
Sarinity Bracey
Trinity Bracey
Marcia Dejesus
Ashley Doyle (DL)
Myra Eriksson
Shaye Foster (DL)
Sydney Freeman (DL)
Mary Kate French (DL)
Savannah Fruth (DL)
Gabrielle Hoskins (DL)
Madelyn Kocik
Hallie Mattingly
Gabrielle Miller (DL)
Ja’Kyah Montgomery
Chloe Peterson (DL)
Seven Pettus (DL)
Neveah Schmeling (DL)
Taylin Segree (DL)
Amani Sharif (DL)
Jaedyn Stalnecker (DL)
Emma Tucker
Taylah Upshaw (DL)
VOLLEYBALL (3.370 GPA)
Tayler Baron (DL)
Sarah Carnathan (DL)
Kalliann Cook
Payton Deidesheimer (DL)
Maggie Duyos (DL)
Luci Lippelgoos (DL)
Emma Loiars
Gabriella MacKenzie
Anna Rita (DL)
Aubrey Stitcher
Chloe Sutake
Abby Thigpen
CHEER (3.197 GPA)
Emilia Barroso
Gracie Brock
Delaney Brown
Kyleigh Canham (DL)
Coree Collier
Parris Eddison (DL)
Sydney French (DL)
Anna Germano (DL)
Ellie Gladwell (DL)
Maren Grooters (DL)
Anneliese Joyner (DL)
Cooper Lake
Gabby Lorenzo
Gabriella Mignano (DL)
Elleigh-Kate Phillips (DL)
Alyssia Ray (DL)
Gillian Reed
Isabella Schmidt (DL)
Savanna Smith (DL)
Skyler Spears-Morrison (DL)
Emma Stewart
Bailey Vining (DL)
Caitlin Vining (DL)
DaRiyah Whitfield
DANCE (3.297 GPA)
Jenna Bricks (DL)
Faith Collins
Madeline Cummins (DL)
Sydney Fleming
Grace Henderson (DL)
Abbrianna Manners (DL)
Madelyn Steele (DL)
Maggie Tate (DL)
Chesny Wood
Katie Young (DL)