7 Tennessee Football’s Strong Season Ends in 42-17 Defeat Against Ohio State in College Football Playoff

Columbus, OH – The seventh-ranked Tennessee Vols football team fell to No. 6 Ohio State, 42-17, at Ohio Stadium Saturday night in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoff.



Tennessee finished the season 10-3, earning its second 10-win campaign in the past three seasons under head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols’ 30 victories are the most for the program in a three-year span since 1998-2000.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava finished the night 14-for-31 with 104 passing yards, adding 47 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. The redshirt freshman concluded his first season as the starting quarterback with a 10-3 record, becoming the first freshman quarterback—true or redshirt—in Tennessee history to win 10 games in a single season.



Wide receiver Bru McCoy was Iamaleava’s favorite target, hauling in four receptions for 40 yards.

Freshman running back Peyton Lewis led the Vols in rushing, carrying the ball 10 times for 77 yards.Ohio State (11-2) jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead, scoring on its first three drives of the game. Quarterback Will Howard connected with receiver Jeremiah Smith on a 37-yard touchdown pass on OSU’s opening drive.The Buckeyes scored twice on the ground in the first half, with Quinshon Judkins punching in a one-yard run, followed by a 29-yard rushing touchdown from TreVeyon Henderson.With Ohio State driving and threatening to take a four-score lead, redshirt senior defensive back Will Brooks intercepted Howard in the back of the end zone with 10:02 remaining in the second quarter—his fourth interception of the season.Tennessee used the pick to build momentum, driving 62 yards in nine plays for its first score of the night—a 36-yard field goal by redshirt freshman Max Gilbert . UT’s defense forced a quick three-and-out on OSU’s next possession as the Vols fought back.Iamaleava marched Tennessee down the field in 16 plays on the ensuing drive, capping the series with a two-yard rushing touchdown, cutting the Buckeyes’ lead to 21-10 going into halftime.Ohio State repeated its first-half performance, scoring touchdowns on its first three second-half drives. Howard and Smith connected on a 22-yard touchdown pass before Judkins and Henderson rushed for touchdowns of one yard and 24 yards, respectively.