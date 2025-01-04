65th Annual Clarksville Christmas Parade Lights Up Downtown

Clarksville, TN – This year, Downtown Clarksville was the site of the 65th Annual Lighted Clarksville Christmas Parade, an always highly-anticipated spectacle featuring everything from marching bands to riders on horseback, from tricked-out Jeeps covered in garland to Lamborghinis wrapped in Christmas lights, a few folks dressed up like Grinch, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus riding on a firetruck.

As it has for the last ten years, the afternoon kicked off with Spiritfest, a downtown Christmas tradition hosted by First Presbyterian Church, Trinity Episcopal Church, and Downtown Commons.

The churches offer live music, free cookies and hot chocolate, arts and crafts, a live nativity scene – complete with a camel, and more. Downtown Commons has Santa in his sleigh, posing for pictures with local families. Nearby, Christmas classics are being played by Red River Brass, and there is a line of food trucks in case anyone gets hungry.

Montgomery County Mayor Pro Tem John Gannon had the honor of lighting the official Christmas tree. He was surrounded by County Commissioners and assisted by his grandson. Then, it was time for the parade.

More than 80 entries began their route near APSU, wound their way through downtown, around Public Square and then up Franklin Street. The theme this year was Christmas Around the World. This year’s Grand Marshal was Kevin Kennedy.

