Planters Bank Brings Networking, Education to Hopkinsville with SEED Summit

Hopkinsville, KY – Planters Bank is excited to announce the 2025 SEED Summit, set to take place on January 31st, 2025, at The Bruce on Conference Center Drive in Hopkinsville, KY. This dynamic in-person event promises a full day of inspiration, education, and networking for entrepreneurs, innovators and business professionals.

The SEED Summit offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable business knowledge, discover new growth strategies, and connect with like-minded professionals. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to scale your business, this event is your gateway to entrepreneurial success.

“The SEED Summit is designed to spark innovation and cultivate entrepreneurial success,” said Elizabeth McCoy, CEO of Planters Bank. “We’re thrilled to offer an event where business owners can learn, connect, and find actionable insights that will fuel their future growth.”

The 2025 SEED Summit will feature a great lineup of sessions designed to address the unique challenges faced by entrepreneurs at all stages.

Some of our session hosts include:

Chris Wooldridge, an instructor in the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business in the areas of finance, banking, and economic development.

Talia Bateman, Professional Sales and Leadership Coach with South Western Consulting.

Sarah Whitaker, Owner of Williams Advertising.

Eric Coleman, CEO of Eric D. Coleman Financial Group.

A returning favorite are two small business panel discussions, allowing business owners to learn from their peers in business on topics about scaling and growth. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in one-on-one consultations with marketing and finance experts.

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity! There is a $25.00 registration fee that will be donated to area United Way offices. Register and learn more at www.expectgreatthingsbank.com/seed.

About Planters Bank

Planters Bank is committed to supporting local communities and fostering economic growth through innovative programs like the SEED Summit. With a rich history of service and success, Planters Bank continues to invest in the future of entrepreneurs and small businesses.

For more information visit www.plantersbankonline.com