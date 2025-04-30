Customs House Museum Hosts Talk on Public Art’s Role in Community Identity

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center invites the community to an insightful afternoon lecture, The Importance of Public Art in Clarksville & Beyond, on Sunday, May 4th, 2025, at 3:00pm in the Turner Auditorium.

Led by sculpture artist and professor Luke Warren, this engaging presentation will explore the impact of public sculpture on cultural and social identity. Using Cranbrook Academy of Art’s campus as a central case study, Warren will examine how modern and contemporary sculpture contributes to placemaking and community identity—from figurative and representational works to abstract forms and socially engaged practices.

Warren will also share an overview of upcoming public sculpture initiatives planned for 2025 at Austin Peay State University and throughout Clarksville.

This program is free and open to the public (museum admission not included), but seating is limited. Reserve your spot today by registering at customshousemuseum.org/events.

