Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Takes On Preseason Favorites Lipscomb in In-State Rivalry

Austin Peay (7-11 | 2-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb (12-6 | 4-1 ASUN)

Saturday, January 18th, 2025 | 6:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Allen Arena

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a historic night in F&M Bank Arena, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team heads to the Music City for a Saturday 6:00pm Atlantic Sun Conference matchup against Lipscomb at Allen Arena in Nashville.

Last time out, Austin Peay (7-11, 2-3 ASUN) earned a 97-90 win against Eastern Kentucky. In the win over the rival Colonels, the Governors broke the single-game three-point record with 19 makes from beyond the perimeter. Tate McCubbin spearheaded the APSU offense with 38 points – a modern-day freshman record – and nine three-pointers, which tied the single-game record.

Tekao Caprtner followed McCubbin in scoring against the Colonels with a career-high 21 points and seven three-pointers to help lead the Govs’ three-point barrage.

Through five games of ASUN play, Anton Brookshire leads the Govs with 18.2 points per game, he is followed by McCubbin’s 15.0 and LJ Thomas’ 12.4.

Lipscomb (12-6, 4-1 ASUN) enters Saturday’s game on a two-game winning streak and winners of five of its last six games. The Bisons’ lone loss in conference play thus far came in a 75-73 decision against Queens – who is the lone unbeaten team in the conference at 5-0 – last Thursday.

The preseason favorites to win the league in both the coaches and media poll, Lipscomb is led in scoring by Jacob Ognacevic’s 18.3 points per game. The 6-8 forward also is averaging a team-best 15.6 points per game in conference play and has scored in double figures in 10-straight games.

Saturday’s game against the Bisons will be live streamed on ESPN+.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University faced Lipscomb for the 78th time in program history.

The Governors lead the all-time series, 40-37, with the Lipscomb holding a 17-13 mark against APSU in Nashville.

Liscomb has won five-straight games against the Govs and 12 of the last 13.

LJ Thomas leads APSU with 16.0 points per game this season, while also pacing the team with 50 assists and 530 minutes.

Tate McCubbin leads APSU with 30 three-pointers after connecting on nine last time out against Eastern Kentucky. McCubbin also leads the Govs with 24 steals and paces APSU’s three freshmen in every statistical category.

Austin Peay State University is 7-0 when shooting a higher percentage than the opponent and 6-0 when shooting at least 45% from the field.

APSU is 15-3 in two seasons under head coach Corey Gipson when scoring at least 80 points and 22-6 when scoring at least 70 points.

The Govs’ program-record 19 three-pointers against Eastern Kentucky came on a season-high 55.9% clip.

About the Lipscomb Bisons

After going 20-12 overall and 11-5 in ASUN games last season, the Lipscomb Bisons are 12-6 with a 4-1 record in ASUN contests.

Lipscomb was picked to win the ASUN in both the coaches and media poll, receiving 8-of-12 first-place votes in the coaches poll and 27-of-52 in the media poll.

After starting the season 2-4 following a loss to No. 9 Kentucky, the Bisons won five-straight games, including six of their final seven to end nonconference play. Lipscomb opened league play with wins against North Florida and Jacksonville, before falling to Queens and answering with wins against West Georgia and, most recently, defeated Bellarmine 87-53 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jacob Ognacevic leads Lipscomb, ranks second in the ASUN, and is 57th nationally with 18.3 points per game. He has scored in double figures in 10-striaght games in 16-of-18 games this season and has seven 20-point games.



Will Pruitt is second on the team with 11.8 points per game.



Dylan Faulkner leads the ASUN and ranks 57th in the NCAA with 1.7 blocks per game.

Follow the Govs on Social

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team takes on Central Arkansas in a Thursday 6:30pm game in Conway, Arkansas, before turning their attention to a January 25th 6:00pm contest against North Alabama in Florence, Alabama, to conclude a three-game road trip.