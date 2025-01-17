Clarksville Social Club Fosters Connections with Bourbon & Business Night

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Social Club founder Danielle Stack keeps finding new ways to put together fun, interesting and beneficial business networking events. She recently hosted Bourbon & Business, an evening event at Skyline 500 Bar on the top level of Shelby’s Trio.

“Tonight, we’ve partnered with Shelby’s Trio and Leatherwood Distillery,” Stack said. “Everyone is getting samples of some great food and bourbon. I would say we had 50 or more people here so far tonight.

“We started in January 2024, and we’ve already hosted 20 or more events. We’re hearing great feedback from people who come to our events. It’s positive. They enjoy it, and we get a different set of people almost every time. We have some regulars, but we try to offer lunchtime and afternoon events. We’ve also hosted some breakfast events, but not as many came out for that one.

“It’s all about fellowship and being positive and just getting people together. There are lots of new businesses in town. This is a great way for business owners, old and new, to get to know each other.”

Photo Gallery