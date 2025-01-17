APSU Women’s Basketball Returns Home for We Back Pat Game Against Jacksonville

Austin Peay (9-7 | 3-2 ASUN) vs Jacksonville (7-10 | 1-4 ASUN)

Saturday, January 18th, 2025 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team returns home after a three-game road trip for a Saturday 4:00pm game against Jacksonville at F&M Bank Arena. Saturday’s game will be We Back Pat night.

We Back Pat week started in 2012 in the Southeastern Conference to show support for legendary Lady Vol basketball coach Pat Summitt after her diagnosis of early-onset dementia, Alzheimer’s type.

Since then, We Back Pat games have been adopted by high schools and colleges across the country to support Pat’s legacy, raising funds for the Pat Summitt Foundation and promoting awareness.

The Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of East Tennessee Foundation, was established by Pat and Tyler Summitt in November 2011. Its mission is to advance research for treatment and a cure, provide care and support for patients and caregivers, and educate the public about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

To learn more, please visit?www.patsummitt.org, like the foundation on?Facebook.com/webackpat, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram @webackpat.

Austin Peay (9-7, 4-1 ASUN) enters Saturday’s contest after a 59-57 overtime road win at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday. Sa’Mya Wyatt’s 23-point, 10-rebound performance marked her first career double-double. La’Nya Foster dished out 10 assists, the most by a Gov since Bri Williams’ against Evansville on December 2nd, 2017.

Jacksonville (7-10, 1-4 ASUN) most recently fell 85-82 at Lipscomb. Eydn Battle led the team with 31 points, while Saniyah Craig had 12 points and 16 rebounds.

This will be the third meeting of the Governors and the Dolphins, with the series tied at 1-1.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Dillon Walton, Ashley Roberts)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ (Ethan Schmidt, Alex Gould)

From The Jump



La’Nya Foster is second in the ASUN with 27 blocks, 1.69 blocks per game, and 1.94 steals per game. Her 7.1 rebounds per game rank seventh.

Foster leads the Austin Peay State University in rebounds (7.1), assists (2.6), blocks (1.7), and steals (1.9).

Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the conference with a 58.7 field-goal percentage.

Wyatt’s 13.1 points per game and 58.7 field-goal percentage pace the APSU Govs.

Briana Rivera leads with 18 three-pointers.

Anovia Sheals’ .720 free-throw percentage leads the APSU Govs.

Head coach Brittany Young is 1-1 against the Dolphins.

About the Jacksonville Dolphins

Their Head Coach: Special Jennings is in her second season at Jacksonville and is 18-30 in her career.

2024-25 Record: 7-10, 1-4 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 11- 20, 6-10 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell 76-69 in the ASUN Tournament Quarterfinals to Florida Gulf Coast, March 9th.

Notable Returner: Eydn Battle is the reigning ASUN Newcomer of the Year. She averages 20.7 points and 3.4 rebounds on the season, with a season-high of 31 points against Lipscomb on January 16th.

Notable Newcomer: Priscilla Williams is in her first season at JU after transferring from Oregon. She averages 10.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game with a season-high of 19 against Hofstra (November 30th) and at Lipscomb (January 16th).

Follow The APSU Govs



For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball hosts North Alabama for a January 23rd 6:00pm game at F&M Bank Arena.