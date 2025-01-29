62.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set for Season Debut in Kentucky
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set for Season Debut in Kentucky

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Set for First-Ever Matchup Against Louisiana Tech in Season Opener. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Set for First-Ever Matchup Against Louisiana Tech in Season Opener. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team begins its spring season against Louisiana Tech, Southeastern Missouri, and Murray State, January 30th-February 1st, in Paducah, KY. 

The 2024-25 roster includes seven returners in Sophia Baranov, Luca Bohlen, Pauline Bruns, Yu-Hua Cheng, Asia Fontana, Ayden Kujawa, and Denise Torrealba

Alice Bolton and Elena Thiel are set to make their Atlantic Sun Conference debuts this spring. 

This will be the first meeting of Austin Peay State University and Louisiana Tech. 

APSU is 13-7 all-time against SEMO, with the last matchup being a 6-1 Gov win on February 4th, 2023. 

The Governors are 9-15 against the Racers, with the last meeting being a 6-1 Racer win, January 26th, 2024. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.  

Previous article
APSU Hosts ASUN Winter SAAC Meetings, Focusing on Student-Athlete Advocacy
Next article
Senator Bill Powers Secures $600K Grant for Montgomery County Industrial Park
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information