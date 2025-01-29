APSU Hosts ASUN Winter SAAC Meetings, Focusing on Student-Athlete Advocacy

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted the Atlantic Sun Conference Winter Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) meetings, January 24th-25th, 2025, with two SAAC representatives and an athletics administrator from each of the 12 ASUN member institutions being welcomed to Stacheville for the event.

The Winter SAAC meetings kicked off with a welcome from Austin Peay State University, Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison, before attendees received an important update from ASUN Commissioner Jeff Bacon, who shared insights on the latest NCAA regulations, including the recent House settlement.

“It was great learning from Commissioner Jeff Bacon about what’s happening at the conference and national levels,” said Grace Clark, a senior on Eastern Kentucky’s women’s golf team. “It’s encouraging to know that our voices as student-athletes matter more than ever. We were also able to exchange ideas with other SAAC representatives, which will help us improve SAAC at our own schools and across the conference.”

The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is a vital platform that amplifies the voices of student-athletes. SAAC provides input on rules, regulations, and policies that shape their collegiate experience, while working to promote opportunity, protect their welfare, and enhance their lives both on and off the field.

“SAAC has truly shaped my college experience by giving me the chance to represent my peers and elevate their daily lives,” said Erica Scutt, APSU’s SAAC President and a senior on the women’s golf team. “Being part of SAAC has been an honor, and I couldn’t imagine my time at Austin Peay State University without it.”

After Friday’s meetings, Austin Peay State University Athletics hosted attendees at The City Forum for a fun evening of team bonding. On Saturday morning, SAAC representatives joined more than 3,400 volunteers, including APSU student-athletes and members of over 20 local churches and organizations, for the Clarksville Feeds the World service initiative. Participants gathered in the Dunn Center to pack 500,288 meals for individuals experiencing food insecurity locally and globally.

“It was an incredible experience to serve alongside my ASUN peers,” said Brady Yingst, a junior on Lipscomb’s cross-country team. “APSU partnered with so many organizations, including Convoy of Hope, to host such an impactful event, and it was amazing to bond with my fellow ASUN members while making a difference not just locally, but globally. The environment was inspiring, and I hope to be part of this again in the future.”

“Coming together to serve the global community was truly unforgettable,” added Scutt. “Hearing the numbers as we packed food boxes was inspiring, and I’m proud of what ASUN SAAC accomplished this weekend.”

Austin Peay State University Athletics is proud to have hosted this impactful weekend, which showcased the power of collaboration, community service, and student-athlete leadership. To stay informed about APSUy SAAC initiatives follow them on Instagram (@GovsSAAC).