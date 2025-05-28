Clarksville Police Department Offers Convenient Digital Option for Filing Reports

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is making it easier and more convenient for citizens to report non-emergency incidents.

As of October 29th, 2024, residents can now file certain police reports online using our new Police to Citizen (P2C) Online Reporting System.

To access the system, simply visit the CPD website and click the “File a Report” link. You’ll be directed to the P2C page, where you can select the type of incident you wish to report.

To use the Online Reporting System, the following criteria must be met:

The incident occurred within the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

There are no known suspects, witnesses, or physical evidence to collect.

You are at least 18 years old.

The P2C page includes a list of reportable incident types and a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section to help guide you through the process.

By utilizing this system, citizens can save time and resources, enabling CPD officers and dispatchers to focus on higher-priority calls that require an immediate physical response.

Visit www.clarksvillepd.org to get started today.