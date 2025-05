Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:21am on the Purple Heart Parkway at Jordan Road.

The entire roadway is completely shut down to allow for Air Evac/LifeFlight helicopters to land and evacuate individuals involved in the crash. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Motorists are strongly advised to seek an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.