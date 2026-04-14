Clarksville Pets of the Week for April 14th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 14th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Comet is a young male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He has been fostered in a home for several months and was great with children and other dogs. He can go home the same day. Comet has great energy and is a loving and kind soul. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Kenya is a 2 year old female Cane Corso. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. She needs to be the only dog and with children 12 and older please. Come take her out in the yard and see what a great addition she would be. Please do your research on this breed.

Oden is a young male Sheepdog mix. Current on all shots and neutered so Oden can go home the same day. Come visit him out in the yard.

Xavier is an adult male pit bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. Please come visit him out in the yard to reality appreciate this handsome guy.

Seneca is a young female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed and can go home the same day. She can be found in the Cat Room.

Herbie is a senior male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. He is very playful and has been with other cats and is very affectionate. He can be seen in the Cat Room. He will make a great companion. **He is at the Ft. Campbell location so please call 931-472-5820 and they will tell you how to get a day pass to come to the shelter on Post.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Merlin is a domestic shorthair male cat. He is vetted, neutered and litter trained. He loves when you rub under his chin and just purrs like a little engine. He is playful and sweet and will make an excellent companion.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cherry is a female domestic shorthair approximately 1-2 years old. She is vetted, spayed, FeLV neg, FIV positive, litter trained and on flea/tick preventatives. FIV+ is not a death sentence and cats with this can live long healthy lives. She has the most easy going personality and will make a delightful companion. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan T 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He is currently working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success. Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love.

He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation. Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family. He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Hunter is a 2 year old Shepherd mix.Vetted, neutered and house trained. Hunter gets along with other dogs and walks well on a leash. He is crate trained as well. Very excitable, life loving, happy go lucky dog! He’d make a great hiking and jogging buddy too.

Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Hunter is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Harvey is a 6 year old male Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and dog door trained. Good around kids and other dogs too. He will need training with his leash walking but overall he is a delightful little guy and will make a wonderful addition to a lucky family.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Thor is a sweet 4 year old male domestic shorthair mix. Fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He does well with other kitties and is very sweet and playful. He loves water and splashes in his water bowl all the time!

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facenook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Heidi is a very sweet 3 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Heidi is great with kids and all pets too. She is also kennel trained. Heidi is going through heartworm treatment and is looking for a possible foster to adopt home as well. This girl is just a wonderful companion and will make a fun addition to your family.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/heidi or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Baloo is a young male hound mix. He is fully vetted, house-trained, and will come with a neuter voucher. Baloo prefers to be the only pet in the home as he does not like sharing food. Baloo needs a no cat home as well. He is very excited on a leash but does love getting out and going on adventures. He will be a great jogging partner and just needs the right family to continue his training. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Lovie is a beautiful, gentle female Lab mix. Fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is approximately 2 years old and ideally should be the only dog in the home so she can get all the attention. She does fine around other dogs, cats and children and might be able to share the love with a calm, easy going sibling.

3 Friends Animal Rescue

She will require a fenced yard as might also have a little bird dog in her mix and is a bit too excited when off leash. Long walks, hikes, and outdoor adventures will help her channel her energy and is a great bonding experience.Meet and greets are required, especially if other animals are in the home as per Rescue Policy. This gorgeous girl has so much love to give and will be a wonderful hiking/jogging buddy. For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/ docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Leonard is a 3 month old male Lab/Terrier mix. He is neutered, microchipped, fully vetted and working very hard on house training. He is a delightful little guy and loves chewing on his chewy bones. He is young and easily trainable and will be a delightful addition to your home. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Xena is a beautiful 3 year old female long hair domestic cat. Fully vetted, spayed and litter box trained. Xena takes a minute to warm up and needs a home with children 8 years old and over, no dogs and a very stable, calm environment. Very sweet personality, loves to snuggle with her family and will be a great addition to your home.

Applications are at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information, they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary, and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com