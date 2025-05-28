Customs House Museum Offers Free Summer Admission to Military Families Through Blue Star Program

Clarksville, TN – From now until September 1st, 2025 the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is proud to participate in the Blue Star Museums program!

All active-duty military personnel and their families will receive FREE admission to the museum—just one way we say thank you for your service.

As a member of the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, we’re asking you to spread the word to your friends and family who are in the military—we want to thank our military community for their service with this opportunity for their families.

As part of this nationwide initiative, military families also gain access to 2,000+ museums, zoos, nature centers, and more across the country, making summer travel and exploration more affordable and enriching.

Learn more and find participating locations at: www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums

We look forward to welcoming you and your family for a summer of art, history, and hands-on fun!

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org