Five APSU Softball Players Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

Greenwood, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball student-athletes Kylie Campbell, Macee Roberts, Sam Leski, Brie Howard, and Kayleigh Roper were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Softball Teams, the organization announced Tuesday.

Campbell has been named to the CSC Academic All-District Team three times in as many eligible seasons, while Roberts has now been named to the list in back-to-back seasons. Roper, Leski, and Howard all earned the honor for the first times in their collegiate careers.

A Ninety Six, South Carolina native, Campbell graduated with her master’s in business administration with a 4.0 GPA. Throughout her collegiate career, Campbell was named to the Dean’s List six times and to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll twice. A First Team All-ASUN selection at first base, Campbell also was named an ASUN All-Academic Team recipient following her senior campaign.

Roberts, an Indianapolis, Indiana native, graduated from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology while donning a 3.9 GPA. Roberts was named to the Dean’s List all six semesters during her time in Clarksville and was an NFCA Third Team All-Region selection at third base this past season while also earning ASUN All-Academic Team honors.

Hailing from Clearwater, Florida, Leski graduated from APSU with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a 3.8 GPA. A newcomer to the Governors during the 2025 season, Leski was named to the Dean’s List both semesters during the 2024-25 academic year. Leski also was named a Third Team All-ASUN selection for the Governors at catcher.

A Burlison, Tennessee native, Howard has a 3.76 GPA while working towards a bachelor’s degree in education. A sophomore outfielder, Howard has been named to the Dean’s List each semester of her collegiate career and was a First Team All-ASUN selection following the 2025 season.

Roper, from Venice, Florida, graduated from Austin Peay State University with a master’s in business administration with a 3.8 GPA. Another newcomer for the Governors during the 2025 campaign, Roper was tabbed to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll each semester as a Gov in addition to being named a Third Team All-ASUN selection.

The 2024-25 Academic All-District® Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Select Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced June 17th.

For news and updates throughout the offseason, follow the APSU Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and additional updates.