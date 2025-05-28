History Comes Alive at Historic Collinsville’s Civil War Days Event June 13th-15th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville in rural Montgomery County has announced a series of special events, June 13th-15th, 2025. “Civil War Days” will feature the sights, sounds, and stories of the Civil War era, with military reenactors bringing history to life.

Set against the backdrop of the historic settlement, a meticulously preserved slice of 19th-century life, this annual event transports visitors to one of the most transformative periods in American history.

Witness history come alive as reenactors portray soldiers, civilians, and historical figures, offering an authentic glimpse into the lives of those who lived through the conflict. The museum’s grounds, rich in historical significance, provide the perfect setting to honor the stories and sacrifices of the past.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, educator, or simply curious, this event promises a memorable journey into America’s military heritage.

More information is available at www.historiccollinsville.com.

Special Activities

Battle Reenactments (Saturday & Sunday): Experience the thunder of cannon fire and the drama of authentic Civil War battles as reenactors bring the battlefield to life.

Explore period encampments and interact with reenactors showcasing everyday life during the Civil War. Sutlers will be on-site selling items as well as food and drinks.

Tentative Schedule

Friday, June 13th (evening only)

8:30pm – 10:00p.m.: Outdoor Lantern Tour ($5.00 Ages 3 and Over)

Bring your own low-light lantern or flashlight. Please note: Participants must be able to navigate low-light conditions walking on uneven terrain and gravel.

Saturday, June 14th – Open 9:00am to 4:00pm. ($10.00 Ages 3 and Over)

9:00am – 11:00a.m. and Noon – 2:00pm: Civil War Camp Life and Interpreters

10:00am – 4:00pm: Interpreters in Cabin Homes, Church/School, and Wildlife Center

11:00am – Noon: Victorian Garden Tea Demonstration

2:00pm – 3:00pm: Battle Reenactment

Sunday, June 15th – Open 9:00am to 4:00pm. ($10.00 Ages 3 and Over)

9:00am – 10:00am: Civil War Camp Life

9:00am – 10:00am: Sunday Morning Worship Service

11:00am – 1:00pm: Camp Life and Battle Prep

1:00pm – 2:00pm: Battle Reenactment

1:00pm – 4:00pm: Interpreters in Cabin Homes, Church/School, and Wildlife Center

A 3-Day Pass for Civil War Days is available for $20.00 per person.

Please note: Historic Collinsville will be open for regular admission during the day on Friday, June 13th, from 10:00am to 4:00pm. The Civil War Days special event starts Friday evening. All special activities and schedule are subject to change without notice.

Other special events during the 2025 season (subject to change):

August 9th: Quilt Show and Tell

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour, along with guided tours of the Weakley House Museum, opened in 2024.

The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings. See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home and more.

Picnic tables are located throughout the property, and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

Historic Collinsville’s 2025 season runs April 12th through October 25th. The site is open Thursday – Saturday, 10:00am–4:00pm; and Sundays, 1:00pm-4:00pm. Last admission at 3:00pm. Closed on Easter Sunday, Juneteenth (June 19), and Independence Day (July 4th). Regular admission is $12.00 for ages 13 and up; $6 for ages 3-12 and free to children under age 3. Military receive a $1.00 discount with a valid ID. Special event admission varies. The property is open other days and times for groups of six or more guided tours, camps, rentals, weddings, or special events.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.