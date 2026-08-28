Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Kelsey Drive closed for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed a section of Kelsey Drive between Ashley Oaks Drive and Woodtrace Drive for water main leak repair.

Traffic is detoured to Ashley Oaks Drive and Woodtrace Drive. Motorists should choose an alternative travel route during the work.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, and the road reopened to traffic by approximately 3:30pm.