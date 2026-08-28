Tennessee to Require Proof of Citizenship or Lawful Presence for Certain Vehicle Registrations

Nashville, TN – A new change to Tennessee law will add an additional documentation requirement for people seeking the initial registration of certain motor vehicles beginning January 1st, 2027.

Under Tenn. Code Ann. § 55-4-144, applicants applying for an initial vehicle registration that includes the issuance of a license plate will be required to provide documentation showing that they are either a U.S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident, or a person whose presence in the United States has been authorized by the federal government for a specific purpose and for a specified period of authorized stay.

The requirement was enacted through legislation addressing motor vehicle registrations and other driver-related requirements. The Tennessee General Assembly identifies the legislation as requiring documentation showing that an applicant is a U.S. citizen or lawfully permitted to be in the United States for certain vehicle registrations.

What Applicants will need

The Tennessee Department of Revenue says acceptable documentation will be used to establish the applicant’s citizenship or lawful presence. The department has published information outlining the documents that may be used for initial vehicle registrations.

A Tennessee driver’s license, Tennessee photo identification license, temporary Tennessee driver’s license or temporary photo identification license, as well as a REAL ID-compliant license, can qualify as satisfactory proof under the new law.

The law also allows acceptable documentation to be provided electronically. That means certain documents may be displayed on a cellphone or another portable electronic device when completing the registration process.

Once the required documentation has been recorded by the Tennessee Department of Revenue or county clerk, an applicant is considered compliant with the requirement unless another law requires additional documentation.

The requirement applies to initial registrations rather than simply creating a new documentation requirement every time a vehicle registration is renewed. However, the legislation provides that registration and renewal documents will include a notice stating that the owner and/or operator of the vehicle is required to be a U.S. citizen, lawful permanent resident or temporary lawful resident under Tennessee law.

New Residents and Vehicle Buyers should prepare

For people moving to Tennessee or purchasing a vehicle that requires an initial Tennessee registration, the change means having the appropriate documentation available before beginning the registration process could help prevent delays.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue has created an Initial Registration webpage with the list of acceptable documentation and additional instructions.

For complete information and the current list of acceptable documents:

Tennessee Department of Revenue — Initial Vehicle Registration

The new requirement takes effect January 1st, 2027.

Tennessee Department of Revenue — Proof of Citizenship or Lawful Presence Notice