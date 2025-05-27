65.9 F
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
APSU Baseball’s Gavin Braunecker’s Quarterfinal Gem Lands Him ASUN All-Tournament Nod

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball graduate pitcher Gavin Braunecker was named to the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference All-Tournament team following his start against Jacksonville, Thursday, to help the Govs move to the quarterfinals game.

Braunecker picked up his 10th win of the season after throwing seven innings and allowing just one run to score. He struck out three batters and issued just one walk, finishing his outing in 100 pitches.

The Southpaw finished the season with a 4.24 ERA over 70 innings of work, while holding opponents to a .249 batting average, ranking 10th in the league.

