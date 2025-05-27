Tennessee Higher Education Commission Dickson awarded $2M Grant to Expand Rural Health Care Programs

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the Rural Health Care Pathways Expansion Grant (RHCPE), a key initiative designed to strengthen Tennessee’s rural health care workforce by expanding access to education and career pathways in high-demand health care fields.

Grants of up to $2 million have been awarded to 20 higher education institutions across the state.

These awardees will develop or expand healthcare career pathway programs that connect rural students with in-demand opportunities in healthcare, behavioral health, and dental health professions.

Award Recipients Include:

Austin Peay State University $ 1,942,705.29 Chattanooga State Community College $ 2,000,000.00 Columbia State Community College $ 2,000,000.00 Dyersburg State Community College $ 2,000,000.00 Northeast State Community College $ 884,404.00 TCAT Athens $ 2,000,000.00 TCAT Crump $ 2,000,000.00 TCAT Dickson $ 2,000,000.00 TCAT Hartsville $ 2,000,000.00 TCAT Jackson $ 2,000,000.00 TCAT Knoxville $ 2,000,000.00 TCAT McMinnville $ 2,000,000.00 TCAT Morristown $ 2,000,000.00 TCAT Oneida $ 2,000,000.00 TCAT Pulaski $ 1,996,731.00 University of Memphis – Lambuth $ 1,647,458.00 University of Tennessee – Knoxville $ 1,972,180.00 University of Tennessee – Martin $ 1,992,884.92 University of Tennessee Health Science Center $ 1,200,000.00 Walters State Community College $ 1,898,617.37