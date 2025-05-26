Nashville Sounds Fall to Indianapolis Indians 2-1 in Series Opener on Memorial Day

Indianapolis, IN – The Nashville Sounds dropped the first game of a six-game road trip against the Indianapolis Indians on Monday night at Victory Field. Brewers’ no. 4-rated prospect Jacob Misiorowski suffered his first loss of the season despite allowing one earned run on five hits.

He struck out eight batters to take over the Triple-A lead with 71 strikeouts through his first 11 games of the 2025 season.

Indianapolis struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and adding one more in the second for their only runs of the game. Misiorowski stranded five Indianapolis batters on the bases over his four innings to help keep the Sounds within striking distance. His only 1-2-3 inning was his fourth and final inning of work where he struck out the side.

Nashville finally broke through in the top of the ninth with a RBI single from Freddy Zamora and one out. With the bases loaded, back-to-back strikeouts by Kyle Nicolas put an end to the Sounds hopes of tying the game or taking the lead.

The Sounds left 10 on base and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position as they were held to just one run. Nashville was also held to six hits – all singles – by five different Indianapolis pitchers.

For the Sounds – Elvin Rodriguez (2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 K), Craig Yoho (1.0 IP, 2 K), and Bryan Hudson (1.0 IP, H, BB) combined to toss four scoreless relief innings behind Misiorowski.

Following an off day on Tuesday, the series will resume Wednesday in Indianapolis. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 5.98 ERA) will be the scheduled starter for the Sounds. First pitch will be scheduled for 5:35pm CT.