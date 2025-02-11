APSU Women’s Basketball’s Sa’Mya Wyatt Named ASUN Freshman of the Week Again

Jacksonville, FL – Sa’Mya Wyatt of Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team earned her fifth Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Week award and her ninth conference award of her career, the league announced Monday.

The Powder Springs, Georgia native combined for 28 points over the week, highlighted by an 18 performance against Lipscomb on February 8th. She grabbed 11 rebounds over two games with two blocks and two assists.

Wyatt is the Governor’s leading scorer, averaging 13.3 points per game and a 58.5 field-goal percentage. She has seen double-figure scoring in 19 of 23 games played, three of those being 20-point performances.

This marks Wyatt’s ninth ASUN award and fifth Freshman of the Week award, both the most for a women’s basketball player in Austin Peay State University’s ASUN era.

Wyatt and the Govs are back in action this week as they travel to face the ASUN’s newest member, West Georgia, for a Wednesday 6:00m game in Carrollton, Georgia.

