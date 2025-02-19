APSU Men’s Basketball Faces Queens in Midweek Atlantic Sun Matchup in Charlotte

Austin Peay (12-16 | 7-8 ASUN) at Queens (17-11 | 9-4 ASUN)

Thursday, February 20th, 2025 | 6:00pm CT

Charlotte, NC | Curry Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team concludes a two-game Atlantic Sun Conference road trip with a Thursday 6:00pm CT contest against Queens at Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Last time out, Austin Peay (12-16, 7-8) dropped a 94-68 game to Bellarmine in Louisville, Kentucky. Tate McCubbin led all scorers with 31 points – the freshman’s second 30-point game of the season and the second-highest scoring total of his young career, trailing only 38 points against Eastern Kentucky on January 16th.

During the decision to the Knights, the Governors hit 11 three-pointers, improving their season total to 239, the fourth-most in program history and 29 behind the 2018-19 season’s 268 for third all-time.

This season, Austin Peay State University has connected on at least 10 three-pointers nine times, with at least one triple in four-straight outings.

LJ Thomas leads APSU with 13.5 points and 3.8 assists per game. The junior guard has tallied at least four assists in six straight games.

Isaac Haney has paced the Govs in scoring through the ASUN slate with 14.5 points per game with his 36 three-pointers since the turn of the new year being proceeded only by McCubbin’s 36 and Anton Brookshire’s 38.

Thursday’s game and all ASUN Conference contests throughout the season will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University is 1-3 all-time against the Royals. Their lone meeting against the Royals in Charlotte came in an 81-77 loss to the Royals (12/29/22) in both program’s first-ever ASUN Conference game.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 94-68 loss to Bellarmine on Tuesday, in which the team was led by Tate McCubbin’s 31 points.

McCubbin’s 31 points the second-most by a Governor this season, and trail only his own 38 points against Eastern Kentucky, January 16th.

LJ Thomas had seven assists against the Knights, his first time pacing the team in assists in the last six games.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay returns to Clarksville for a nationally-televised game and Senior Day with a 6 p.m., Monday contest against Lipscomb at F&M Bank Arena. Senior Day festivities will begin at approximately 5:45 p.m.