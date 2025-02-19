Clarksville Police Respond to Over 100 Accidents Amid Slick Road Conditions

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has been actively responding to numerous motor vehicle crashes and motorist assist calls since yesterday evening, February 18th, 2025. Beginning around 7:00pm last night, CPD responded to 14 crashes involving injuries, 61 property damage incidents, and 40 motorist assists.

The Clarksville Street Department and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) are working diligently to clear the roads, but we strongly advise residents to limit travel unless absolutely necessary until conditions improve.

Safety Reminder: Bridges and overpasses tend to freeze before roadways. If you must drive, slow down, increase your following distance, and remain vigilant for icy patches.

[470cneter]

Clarksville residents can stay informed about road conditions by accessing the city’s live traffic cameras, which provide real-time views of key intersections and roadways.

www.clarksvilletn.gov/189/Traffic-Cameras

Stay safe, and please use caution on the roads!