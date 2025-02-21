Clarksville Gas and Water Department Reschedules Utility Work for Burch Road and Darrow Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has rescheduled water outages planned for earlier this week for fire hydrant repair and water valve maintenance on Burch Road and Darrow Road to Monday, February 24th, beginning at 5:00pm.

The first water outage will be on Burch Road from 308 Burch Road to Arbor Street at 5:00pm until approximately 9:00pm for fire hydrant repair.

The second water outage will begin at 11:30pm on Darrow Road for water valve maintenance and will affect the following streets and roads.

Darrow Road

Copeland Road (Darrow Road to Notgrass Road)

Burch Road (Fort Campbell Boulevard to Arbor Street)

Fort Campbell Boulevard (Dardon Drive to Tiny Town Road)

Area residents may also experience low water pressure while the work is underway.

Utility construction crews anticipate all the work to be finished and water service restored to the Darrow Road area by approximately 6:00am on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com